The Gazette once again ranks above other newspapers in the state of its size.
The newspaper took home 23 total awards at the annual Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation banquet in Madison on Friday, including Best of Division A, which is daily newspapers with circulation of 10,000 or more. It’s the 10th consecutive award for The Gazette in that category, which was expanded this year to cover more newspapers.
Staff photographer Anthony Wahl led the charge with eight awards, including first-place wins for feature photo, spot news photo and photo gallery. Wahl swept the top two spots in both spot news photo and photo gallery and also took second in the general news photo category.
Wahl’s winner in the spot news category was an aerial shot of a home explosion in Rome. His feature photo was a brilliant silhouette of a person watching an Independence Day fireworks show at Traxler Park, and the winner in the photo gallery category was for illuminated ice castles in Lake Geneva.
Former lifestyle editor Greg Little earned two first-place finishes with his weekly Kicks pages and the overall design of those pages. The judges commented on the “simplicity and clean look” of the pages and the quality of the front-page stories of the section.
Gazette News Editor Tim Seeman and paginator Shari Rampenthal teamed up for a first-place award for the front page, which factors both design and writing quality. And multimedia account executive Amber Loizzo earned a first place award for an ad titled “Fall Color.”
Other awards included second and third place entries for headlines by Little, former reporter Frank Schultz and Seeman; second-place awards for sports news story and local sports column by former Sports Editor David Vantress; and an open records/Freedom of Information Act award by city/business reporter Neil Johnson and former Managing Editor Joel Patenaude.
Fellow Adams Publishing Group newspaper the Eagle Herald of Marinette took home Daily Newspaper of the Year, squeezing out The Gazette after a six-year run in that spot.
And Managing Editor Karyn Saemann’s former newspaper, the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, also an APG publication, took home a first-place award in the weekly division for open records/FOIA and finished second in the general excellence category among its six awards.
The awards cover the period of Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021, and were judged last fall. The WNA Foundation delayed announcement of the awards until an in-person banquet could be held.
The WNA Foundation received 2,117 entries from 98 newspapers across the state, and this year, they were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.