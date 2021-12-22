BELOIT
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes says it welcomes the news from federal agencies that there is now an adequate supply of a key isotope used in thousands of medical imaging tests built up without relying on highly enriched uranium.
Secretaries for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday there was enough global supply of molybdenum 99 (Mo-99) made without highly enriched uranium to meet the needs of all providers in the country.
“Doctors and patients across the globe can be confident that the critical medical isotope Mo-99 will be there when they need it, and we can provide that assurance without making any further exports of highly enriched uranium,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. “Today’s certification is another example of DOE’s world-leading expertise creating win-win outcomes that make the world safer while advancing jobs, improving health care and increasing the quality of life here at home.”
This certification paves the way for a nuclear nonproliferation milestone and supports U.S. companies by triggering a congressionally mandated ban on exports of highly enriched uranium for foreign medical isotope production. Highly enriched uranium is a proliferation-sensitive material that, if diverted or stolen, could be used as a component of a nuclear weapon.
NorthStar in Beloit is currently the only commercial domestic producer of Mo-99 in the nation and has been producing the isotope for more than three years.
“We are proud to be the first and only company to achieve commercialized Mo-99 production through collaboration with the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration to-date,” NorthStar CEO Stephen Merrick told Adams Publishing Group.
Merrick said NorthStar is “working aggressively” to ensure a sustainable domestic Mo-99 supply through dual production and processing hubs for additional capacity and scheduling flexibility.
The company partners with the University of Missouri Research Reactor to ensure Mo-99 and Technetium 99 (Tc-99) are available for radiopharmacies, health care providers and patients.
“NorthStar is committed to providing the United States with domestic, reliable and environmentally sound radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research,” Merrick said.
In August, NorthStar received $37 million in federal funding to continue its research and development of isotope production.
NorthStar has grown in recent years with the company netting its Food and Drug Administration approval early in 2018, which was followed by successive years of facility expansions and increased staff. In 2019, the company started construction on a facility to house two particle accelerators that are key to the company’s future production processes. A total of 270 employees now work for NorthStar.
In April 2021, the company celebrated receiving both electron beam particle accelerators that are now housed in the accelerator production facility. In September, the company celebrated the completion of the isotope processing facility, along with the installation of cutting-edge radioisotope processing and production equipment.
More than 850,000 patients have been diagnosed or received key medical insights thanks to NorthStar radioisotopes used in vital medical imaging tests in battling cardiovascular disease and cancer, with the company set to reach more than 1 million patients by the end of the year, the company said at its September groundbreaking ceremony.
Mo-99 is used in more than 40,000 medical diagnostic procedures each day in the United States.