JANESVILLE

Former Janesville teacher and health care consultant Quint Studer is being recognized as a top national leader for his work in urban renewal and community revitalization.

As a philanthropist, Studer has invested in commercial redevelopment and community rebuilding efforts in Pensacola, Florida, and more recently in Janesville.

He is now a top 10 finalist for the 2019 John C. Maxwell Transformational Leadership Award, according to a news release.

Studer, who speaks publicly and provides leadership training, helped revitalize Janesville's downtown with a $2 million revamp of a quarter block of decrepit storefronts on North Main Street.

The block, now called The Bodacious Shops of Block 42, is home to a set of boutique retail shops, including a bake shop, a coffee and wine store, an olive oil shop and a fresh salad bistro with a courtyard facing the Rock River.

The John C. Maxwell Transformational Award is presented by the Maxwell Team, a Florida-based global leadership training firm that advertises 20,000 members.

The group accepts nominees who it considers to be “leaders who are making a difference, doing something that makes a difference, with people who make a difference, at a time when it makes a difference.”

Studer is in the running against nine other nominees. The award winner will be announced Aug. 24.

Studer taught special education in Janesville, was a health care consultant for Mercyhealth (then known as Mercy Hospital), and later operated a national health care consulting firm focused on improving struggling hospitals.

He is the founder of Pensacola’s Studer Community Institute, a community leadership group, and the author of eight books on business, educational and community leadership.

On Pensacola’s oceanfront, Studer built and owns a minor league baseball stadium that is home to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

In a statement, Studer attributes his nomination to one element he has learned is paramount: timing.

“I've learned that a good idea that didn't work out once can be resurfaced, and it will work next time,” Studer said. “Often, it's a timing issue, not an idea issue. …What I would say to others is if you have an idea that will make a positive difference for others, keep trying. The timing may not be right.”