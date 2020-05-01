A rare display of bipartisanship broke out in Washington this week when Reps. Mark Pocan and Bryan Steil agreed to seek early release of federal funding that almost certainly would benefit two Rock County businesses.
Pocan, a progressive Democrat, and Steil, a conservative Republican, authored a letter to House leaders requesting expedited funding for companies working to establish a reliable domestic supply of molybdenum-99.
Mo-99 is a medical isotope used for medical imaging, including diagnosing heart disease and cancer.
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit and Janesville’s SHINE Medical Technologies are two of the leading candidates for the funding. The $35 million federal grant has been approved and is part of the fiscal year 2020 federal budget, but the money might not be available until 2021.
Pocan and Steil have asked House leaders to include the funding in the next COVID-19 congressional relief package. They point out in their letter that including the funding in COVID-19 relief would not result in an increase of federal spending but merely speed up getting Mo-99 funding to the companies for purchasing equipment and construction.
Steve Merrick, NorthStar CEO, said the early release of the funding would enable continuing production and related activities.
“While we have been producing for (nearly) two years, the production is limited,” Merrick said. “This funding will allow us to ramp up production more rapidly.”
SHINE is building a production facility on Janesville’s south side.
More than 90% of Mo-99 production is in Europe, Australia and South Africa. Merrick said supply chains have been disrupted by COVID-19, and production at foreign facilities is erratic.
“Several of those reactors are very old,” he said. “They were never designed to be commercial reactors, they are research reactors.”
Shipping Mo-99 to the U.S. has become a problem.
Mo-99 decays rapidly after production, losing 1% of its activity every hour, Merrick said.
“Therefore, it has been shipped by air on commercial airlines,” he said. “In fact, if you took a flight, say from Amsterdam to Boston, you could be riding along with a load of Mo-99.”
As commercial airline traffic has been crippled by COVID-19, so has transportation of Mo-99 from the overseas facilities to the U.S, Merrick said.
Merrick said the timely release of the federal funding would allow NorthStar to provide more production.
“You do not want to be told that you have come in for medical imaging but you can’t have it and you will have to come back next week,” Merrick said. “I’m very proud of the NorthStar employees who are working to make sure we are helping patients stay healthy in the U.S.”
A representative of SHINE declined to comment.