Applications for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, according to an announcement from Gov. Tony Evers. The grant program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Revenue.
The grants will provide as many as 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million with a flat award of $5,000.
Last year, WEDC provided more than $240 million in grants to help more than 60,000 small businesses cope with losses related to the pandemic.
“These new grants are intended to support those small businesses who were hardest hit by the pandemic and who are now poised to make a strong recovery with just a little extra help,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.
The grants are part of the $2.5 billion the state will receive under the American Rescue Plan, which includes $600 million in funds designated to supporting small businesses.
For more information on the grant, visit revenue .wi.gov.