MILTON
The state Department of Transportation announced it has awarded grant money to upgrade a 15-mile stretch of Wisconsin & Southern Railroad line between Milton and Whitewater.
The work is part of a $16 million bundle of grant and loan funding through the DOT’s Transportation Freight Railroad Preservation grant program and Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement revolving loan program.
Under the award announced Friday, a Wisconsin & Southern line between Milton and Whitewater would get 15 miles of 90-pound rail replaced with heavier-duty, 115-pound, continuous welded rail. The stretch is part of the railroad’s Waukesha subdivision.
The work is part of a bundle of grants of $11.5 million and a set of $1.4 million in loans that the DOT is awarding Wisconsin & Southern for six rail and railroad bridge projects.
Overall, the DOT railroad awards will fuel eight rail projects throughout the state. The DOT said the grant funding covers up to 80 percent of project costs and is used “to increase the use of rail transportation, improve transportation efficiency, and support economic development” in Wisconsin.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse