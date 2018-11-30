MILTON

The state Department of Transportation announced it has awarded grant money to upgrade a 15-mile stretch of Wisconsin & Southern Railroad line between Milton and Whitewater.

The work is part of a $16 million bundle of grant and loan funding through the DOT’s Transportation Freight Railroad Preservation grant program and Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement revolving loan program.

Under the award announced Friday, a Wisconsin & Southern line between Milton and Whitewater would get 15 miles of 90-pound rail replaced with heavier-duty, 115-pound, continuous welded rail. The stretch is part of the railroad’s Waukesha subdivision.

The work is part of a bundle of grants of $11.5 million and a set of $1.4 million in loans that the DOT is awarding Wisconsin & Southern for six rail and railroad bridge projects.

Overall, the DOT railroad awards will fuel eight rail projects throughout the state. The DOT said the grant funding covers up to 80 percent of project costs and is used “to increase the use of rail transportation, improve transportation efficiency, and support economic development” in Wisconsin.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse