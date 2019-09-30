BELOIT

Key stakeholders looking to build a downtown stadium for the Beloit Snappers baseball team made their first pitch to the Beloit City Council and residents Monday night.

Potential team owner Quint Studer and John Gackstetter, senior vice president of development at Hendricks Commercial Properties, presented conceptual plans and a tentative timeline for relocating the Snappers to a stadium on 7 acres west of Beloit City Hall by Opening Day 2021.

The project is estimated to cost $34.2 million and require no public financing, with most of the private investment coming from ABC Supply Chairwoman Diane Hendricks.

Hendricks Commercial Properties will serve as the developer for the project, with architectural design by Jones Petrie Rafinski. Several steps remain in the process, including receiving capital commitments, city council approval of design plans, verification of construction costs and closing on the land sale.

The stadium, which would be built at 217 Shirland Ave., is expected to have a 5,000-seat capacity along with a separate venue for 200 to 300 people for off season events.

Studer said his company, Studer Entertainment and Retail, has had success as owner of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, a minor league baseball team in Florida.

Over seven years, Studer said, Pensacola’s downtown tax base has grown from $675 million to $918 million. Property values there continue to rise.

“It’s not that there wasn’t any development already happening, but this just seems to be the catalyst that pushed it over the top,” Studer told about two dozen people at Monday’s meeting. “There’s never been a downtown stadium that hasn’t done well at the minor league level.”

Gackstetter said the stadium would be downtown Beloit’s “next step” in offering a “flexible entertainment venue.”

Key concerns residents voiced Monday included onsite parking and how the development would affect the riverfront’s natural environment.

Studer addressed the parking issue, saying the Blue Wahoos’ stadium has only 300 designated parking spaces, but the team has seen consecutive Saturday night sellouts for the last eight years.

“That’s another wild thing because you want people to park and walk to the stadium, and you want them to enjoy themselves downtown,” he said.

Gackstetter said talks continue with the city of South Beloit, Illinois, to acquire land on the opposite side of Shirland Avenue for parking facilities.

The development also would require the closure of Water Street, a process that requires city council review and approval.

Construction is contingent on obtaining an environmental impact statement for the site, which has housed a manufacturing gas plant and a sewer treatment facility.

Gackstetter said project plans call for adding a 2-foot soil cap to the site. All footing and foundation construction would require removal and proper disposal of contaminated soil.

The project also might need a disturbance permit from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources if it is determined that it will significantly affect wildlife along the Rock River.

“This is a very strict and regimented process to go through, and you aren’t going to get building permits if you don’t follow those regulations,” Gackstetter said.

The development would be controlled by the yet-to-be-formed Riverbend Stadium Authority. Studer plans to sign a 20-year lease with the stadium authority to ensure the team stays in Beloit.

After the meeting, Studer and Snappers President Dennis Conerton signed the asset purchase agreement that’s subject to the long-term lease.

Conerton said the stadium authority will seek nonprofit status and have a structure similar to the Snappers board, with a charter agreement and bylaws.

The sale of the team also hinges on approvals from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Midwest League.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said future meetings will determine if the land for the stadium will be included in a long-term lease or sold outright to the stadium authority.

Luther said it was too early to comment on future plans for Pohlman Field, the longtime home of the Snappers, but she said the process will be public and transparent going forward.

Conerton said the goal is to have all aspects of the sale agreement finalized heading into the MLB’s winter meetings set for Dec. 8-12 in San Diego.