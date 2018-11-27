JANESVILLE
The CEO of SSI Technologies announced in a news release Tuesday the company plans to sell its controls technologies division to Amphenol Corporation for $400 million.
The acquisition amount was included in a separate news release from Amphenol. The sale is expected to close by early 2019, according to the release.
SSI is a Janesville-based tech developer for the automotive and industrial markets. It employs about 700 people locally and has three facilities in the city, including its corporate headquarters on Palmer Drive.
The company has two operating divisions: controls technologies and sintered specialties.
SSI employs about 950 people in its controls technologies division nationwide, division President Lawrence Reimer said. He was unsure how many of those jobs are in Janesville.
Neither company addressed how the sale might affect workers here. SSI CEO David S. Baum’s statement indicated the sale will be good for the community.
“We feel that Amphenol Corporation has the global presence and scale to help SSI’s Controls Technologies Division reach new heights and maximize opportunities for our team members here in Janesville as well as those in Plymouth, Michigan; Munich, Germany; and Utsi, Czech Republic,” Baum said in the release.
Reimer said he doesn’t think Amphenol intends to leave Janesville.
Through the controls technologies division, SSI develops and manufactures sensors and sensing systems for automotive and industrial markets. The division manufactures products in North America and the Czech Republic and provides technical support in the U.S. and Germany, according to the release.
The division makes up roughly two-thirds of the company’s operations, Reimer said.
SSI’s sintered specialties division will continue to operate in Janesville, according to the release.
Baum owns 100 percent of the company, and once the sale goes through, there will be “no connections” between the two businesses, Reimer said.
The companies need antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice before the sale is final, Reimer said.
A separate approval process will have to be completed in the Czech Republic, Reimer said.
Baum and partners bought SSI Technologies, originally Sintered Specialties, in 1982 as a spinoff from Parker Pen, according to the release.
Amphenol Corporation also has ties to Janesville, according to the release. Its predecessor, Amphenol-Borg Electronics, was based in the city in the late 1950s.
Amphenol, now based in Connecticut, designs, manufactures and markets electrical and electronic equipment for automotive, broadband communications, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology, military, mobile device and mobile network markets, according to the release.
“I think Amphenol will be a good steward of the business,” Reimer said.
