JANESVILLE

Discount shoe seller Payless ShoeSource plans to close all 2,300 of its stores under an anticipated move into bankruptcy, sources say.

A manager of two Payless stores in Janesville said Friday she hadn't gotten word from Payless on its plans.

Business news outlet Reuters reported Friday that anonymous sources who are familiar with the “confidential liquidation preparations” say that Payless will shutter all its stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month.

The Wall Street Journal said if the shoe chain closes, it will be the "largest-ever" retail liquidation. The company in 2015 employed 25,000 people.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company operates two Janesville locations: one at 1901 Milton Ave. and another in the Shopko store at 2500 Humes Road.

Payless also has locations in the Beloit and Delavan Shopko stores, but those Shopko stores are slated to close in May, according to a notice issued earlier this week by the state Department of Workforce Development.

The anonymous source told Reuters that Payless has been unsuccessful finding a buyer.

The company, which has filed for bankruptcy protection in the past, emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 with $400 million in loans. Bankruptcy court records show that Payless was bought out of bankruptcy by a group of creditors, including hedge fund Alden Global Capital, Reuters reported.

Payless now has opted to begin preparing for liquidation, the source said. There’s a “small” chance Payless could find a buyer and emerge from bankruptcy, the source told Reuters.

Payless has operated since 1956. It became known for discount prices on shoes, and in the 1980s was renowned for its low-priced Pro Wings brand of athletic shoes.

At the Milton Avenue Payless store, manager Brenda Hall said Friday she had seen national news about Payless’ reported plans to close, but she had gotten no word from Payless on any closures.

She said the store is running a “buy one get one half off” sale, and it remains open for now.

“I hope to hear something soon,” Hall said. “As far as this store, we’re still going to be open tomorrow.”