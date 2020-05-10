JANESVILLE
During the weeks Luke’s Deli was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Karrels temporarily laid off all the diner’s 17 employees.
The sandwich and ice cream eatery on Milton Avenue is not set up as a drive-thru, and the owners opted to close for weeks over concerns about employees working in close quarters in the kitchen during the pandemic.
Just how deeply the coronavirus pandemic has gouged the local employment base and how long the economic pain will continue are anyone’s guess.
Some national analysts predict the unemployment rate in Janesville eventually could top 26%.
That would rival joblessness not seen here since the Great Depression, a decade-long downturn nearly a century ago.
Luke’s reopened last week to carry-out customers after they reworked the diner’s interior and moved kitchen equipment that for years had blocked a walk-up window designed for customer carryout.
Luke’s has called back all 17 employees and scheduled them for work. Karrels said the eatery now is ready to try to recover in a new, COVID-19 frontier that features all its employees—and many customers—wearing face masks.
“We’re going to survive, I think. We’re setting ourselves up to survive, that’s what we hope. But we know some restaurants in town probably won’t ever reopen. The people who worked at those places will still be laid off. They won’t be back to work.”
‘Not at all pretty’
Much of the economic fallout of the pandemic began to set in during April, but state data on the unemployment rate in individual Wisconsin counties won’t be available until later this month.
State data available now shows that weekly unemployment claims in Rock County topped 8,400 last month.
That’s up from a trend early this year of about 1,000 weekly unemployment claims. Statewide, jobless claims since the start of the pandemic now total more than 500,000.
Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price said the current picture means at least 10.4% of the Janesville workforce has become jobless in a tidal wave of layoffs, furloughs and forced temporary shutdowns.
A line graph of the rise in recent jobless claims in Rock County looks like the up slope of a mountain with a domed top. What the back slope of that mountain might look like, of course, isn’t yet visible.
Price called the numbers “painful,” and “not at all pretty” to look at.
State estimates showed about 16% of Wisconsin’s workforce has filed for unemployment.
That’s up from a statewide unemployment rate of about 3.5% early in the year.
COVID-19 and the state’s shutdown response peeled off much of the gains in jobs added locally in the decade coming out of the Great Recession.
That’s similar to the picture across much of the nation.
COVID-19 continues, and it’s not clear when some business sectors hit hardest might begin to recover.
In Janesville, unemployment last rose to current levels during the Great Recession, after General Motors shuttered its Janesville plant in 2009 and brought on a quick exodus of thousands of manufacturing jobs.
Price said it’s hard to tell looking at raw numbers, but he believes based on the number of local mom-and-pop retailers and cottage industries forced to temporarily shutter during the pandemic that self-employed workers likely are a sizeable driver in the latest available unemployment data.
That’s significant, Price explained, because in the past self-employed people often went uncounted or under-counted. The counts largely gauge people who have applied for unemployment benefits. The pandemic is the first time self-employed people have been eligible for unemployment benefits.
“You’ve got a whole sector of the workforce in a society that typically has never been accounted for (in unemployment counts).” It’s great they are, but it just makes the numbers look that much more painful,” Price said.
National market analyst MoneyGeek released a study this month that predicts the COVID-19 pandemic could ultimately bring unemployment rates as high as 26% to Rock County. That’s equivalent to 22,100 unemployed workers.
MoneyGeek analyst Doug Milnes said that prediction is based on recent unemployment predictions by the Federal Reserve his firm applied to the individual job markets in local economies.
He said federal workforce data show Janesville has a comparatively high number of leisure and retail jobs and manufacturing jobs, which his firm thinks might be slower to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Price hasn’t seen evidence of major layoffs at local manufacturers. He pointed out that some manufacturers have pivoted toward production of needed equipment to battle COVID-19. He expects a few local manufacturers that supply equipment to the mostly idled auto industry could see a slow recovery.
Milnes said his firm sees evidence that in some regions of the U.S., COVID-19’s impact could have a ripple effect that hasn’t shown up yet. That’s in part because in some parts of the economy, unemployment payouts and emergency loans to small businesses have blunted economic fallout.
But Milnes said if the pandemic continues to hamper some parts of the U.S. late into this year, a ripple effect could manifest across the entire U.S. economy, not just in statewide economies.
“In New Jersey, we saw a real estate technology startup doing mass layoffs last week because they decided that nationally real estate isn’t going to come back right away. They’d been holding off for the last couple of weeks to see if things would snap back.My personal take is we’re going to start to see a bunch of layoffs in the next couple of weeks that are coming from parts of the economy that are not the first in line to emerge from stay-at-home orders,” Milnes said.
Price said it’s still difficult to take stock of which industries are impacted the most by COVID-19, although there are glaring signs that the local restaurant and retail industries, which employ more than 10,000 people in Rock County, have been among those hurt the most so far.
Raw unemployment data, Price said, doesn’t account for the financial pain some companies are feeling, even those in the retail sector that have continued to operate. Price said he’s spoken with some small businesses such as hairdressers who’ve shared with him their new plans to sanitize their workspaces and deal differently with customer traffic once the state begins to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
At Luke’s Deli, Karrels said, government rescue loans helped bridge the weeks the diner was shut down. But he said few customers want to come inside the restaurant to make orders. Most pick up at the window, and restaurants still don’t have the all-clear to reopen outdoor seating.
Karrels said in the months ahead, restaurant dining will involve plastic barriers between tables and a lot of distance between diners. He’s not sure how customers will respond.
And it all comes at a cost, Price said.
“Even though some are fortunate to remain open, they’ve had a higher cost of doing business right now because of all the things they have to do to protect their associates and the customers,” Price said. “There’s going to be long-term implications of those costs.”