JANESVILLE
Gov. Tony Evers' decision Monday to allow most retailers to reopen with conditions might be welcome news for some local shops, says downtown boutique owner Kari Reents.
But for one-person operations such as Reents’ Velvet and Tulle on West Milwaukee Street, the news comes with uncertainties on how to handle customers after weeks of closure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Reents said she and a half-dozen downtown retailers were on the phone much of the morning Monday discussing the governor’s decision. She said some shops could be ready to reopen as early as Thursday, but all retailers face weighty decisions on how to operate.
“What I’m really thinking right now is, ‘How do I do this, and how do I do this safely?’ It's not about the financial bottom line to me," Reents said. "It is about keeping people safe. We don't know yet if this is going to spike, if we will have another influx of the virus. I feel like maybe I don't want to be the first one to reopen and test those waters.”
Under Evers' Monday order, it appears standalone or strip-mall retail stores can reopen with certain limitations, despite the state’s safer-at-home order remaining in place.
Stores that have outside entrances will be allowed to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time, and outdoor movie theaters also can operate. The order makes no mention of restaurants' and bars' indoor dining operations, but it specifies that indoor malls such as the Janesville Mall aren't yet allowed to reopen to in-store customers.
It’s a decision the governor is calling an “interim order to turn the dial” under his Badger Bounce Back plan to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.
The decision comes as the state Supreme Court hears arguments in a lawsuit filed by Republican legislators and business groups that seeks to strip Evers and his state Department of Health Services deputy, Andrea Palm, from having unilateral power to enact stay-at-home orders.
Monday's order, which was signed by Palm, said the reopening measures will have a "minimal impact” on the state's ability to meet core responsibilities and “gating criteria” under stay-at-home orders.
It means retailers that do reopen face limits on customer traffic, and under the orders, they must organize overflow customers into lines outside and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between people.
Some retailers and grocery stores that have remained open during the pandemic have run checkout operations by funneling customers through one at a time.
Reents said she plans to reopen, but she faces different challenges than larger stores do.
For one, she said, it’s not clear how smaller retailers will manage their inventory, because it remains to be seen how soon the public will return to browsing in retail stores.
Reents runs her specialty clothing and accessories shop by herself. She said she might have to hire help, and it's likely she'll initially limit her operating hours.
“The questions are, ‘How do we control the five-person limit and the 6 feet in between people? How do we control the fitting rooms and the restrooms?’ There's one person. Me. I can't wipe down the door handle every time someone comes in and then be helping other customers and ringing people up and writing stuff down,” Reents said. “It's the logistics of, ‘How does a single person do that?'”
Reents hasn’t heard any business owners say that COVID-19 has driven them out of business, but she believes few will be able to return immediately to full store hours because of the new demands—and risks.
She is considering offering free face masks at the door if she can find enough of them. But she’s not sure how she would enforce mask-wearing.
“You're wearing masks out there to protect other people, which is what I do," she said. "But if people come in my store and choose not to wear masks, now I'm on the other side. And I'm a single owner/employee. If I got the virus, it would mean I’d have to close again. I wouldn’t even be able do e-commerce. I’d be unable to do anything.”