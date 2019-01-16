JANESVILLE
Shopko plans to close nine stores in Wisconsin by April, according to a Wednesday bankruptcy filing in a Nebraska federal court.
According to a list of “post petition” store closures in the filing, the Janesville and Beloit Shopko stores are not among those slated for closure, but nine other stores statewide are.
According to the filing, the locations include Green Bay, Manitowoc, West Bend, two Madison locations, Stevens Point, Neenah, Plover and Appleton.
All those locations are slated to close by April, according to the filing.
Earlier this month, Shopko announced plans to close stores in Appleton, Grafton, La Crosse, Menasha, Seymour and Sussex. Before that, it had announced only one Wisconsin closure, in Mauston, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
In a news release Wednesday, Shopko announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Nebraska. It said it intends to close 38 “additional” Shopko stores nationwide, relocate 20 of its optical centers to “free-standing” locations and auction its pharmacy business as part of a restructuring plan.
Shopko has said it plans “soon” to announce store closures in addition to ones it announced before the bankruptcy filing.
The bankruptcy filing listed 39 store closures pending in multiple states, not the 38 Shopko had announced in its release.
The Gazette was unable to immediately reach a Shopko spokesperson for details on pending store closures or whether additional closings would be announced.
Shopko said the bankruptcy and restructuring come amid the company’s “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures.”
During restructuring, Shopko said it plans to “continue to operate and serve its customers, vendors, partners and employees.”
Shopko shuttered its pharmacy in the Janesville store earlier this month. According to Gazette reports, it was one of five pharmacies Shopko intended to close.
A CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman told The Gazette last week that all Janesville Shopko pharmacy customer files had been transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Janesville. As of Friday, former Shopko pharmacy customers could use any of Janesville’s three CVS locations, she said.
Pharmaceutical supplier McKesson Corp. says it supplied Shopko with $67 million in drugs since November 2018 but had not been paid since early December.
McKesson has asked a judge for a restraining order to keep Shopko from selling the medications it supplied.
