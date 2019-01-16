JANESVILLE
Shopko plans to close nine additional stores in Wisconsin by April, according to a Wednesday bankruptcy filing in a Nebraska federal court.
According to a list of “post-petition” store closures in the filing, the Janesville and Beloit Shopko stores are not among those slated for closure, but nine other stores statewide are.
According to the filing, the locations include Green Bay, Manitowoc, West Bend, two Madison locations, Stevens Point, Neenah, Plover and Appleton.
All those locations are slated to close by April, according to the filing.
Those closures would be in addition to earlier store closures Shopko announced.
Earlier this month, Shopko announced plans to close stores in Grafton, La Crosse, Menasha, Seymour and Sussex, and a Shopko Express store in Buchanan/Appleton. Before that, it had announced only one Wisconsin closure, in Mauston, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
In a news release Wednesday, Shopko announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Nebraska. It said it intended to close 38 “additional” Shopko stores nationwide, relocate 20 of its optical centers to “free-standing” locations and auction its pharmacy business as part of a restructuring plan.
Shopko later Wednesday issued a news release with a list of store closings that matched the stores named in the Nebraska court filing.
Altogether, Shopko has slated 105 of its Shopko, Shopko Hometown and Shopko Express stores to close nationwide, according to the list.
The Gazette was unable to immediately reach a Shopko spokesperson for details on pending store closures or whether additional closings would be announced.
Shopko said the bankruptcy and restructuring come amid the company’s “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures.”
In the release, Shopko said it has obtained up to $480 million in debt financing through a deal with Wells Fargo. The company said the deal will help ensure operations continue and that vendors, partners and suppliers are paid during bankruptcy proceedings.
Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst called the restructuring and store closings a "difficult but necessary step."
"We are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process,” Steinhorst said in a statement Wednesday.
Shopko shuttered its pharmacy in the Janesville store earlier this month. According to Gazette reports, it was one of five pharmacies Shopko intended to close.
A CVS Pharmacy spokeswoman told The Gazette last week that all Janesville Shopko pharmacy customer files had been transferred to CVS Pharmacy in Janesville. As of Friday, former Shopko customers could use any of Janesville’s three CVS locations, she said.
Pharmaceutical supplier McKesson Corp. says it supplied Shopko with $67 million in drugs since November 2018 but has not been paid since early December, according to The Associated Press, which cited Press Gazette Media.
McKesson has asked a judge for a restraining order to keep Shopko from selling the medications it supplied, the AP reported.
