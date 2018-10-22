JANESVILLE
Last week, SHINE Medical Technologies dispatched two semitrailer trucks to haul its nest egg—a particle accelerator that can whip atoms to the speed of nuclear fusion and create radioactive medical isotopes.
In a separate vehicle, SHINE CEO and founder Greg Piefer followed the semis in their trip, a 45-mile trek between the Madison suburbs to Janesville.
Piefer and the truck convoy were met at the Rock County line by sheriff’s deputies and later by Janesville police. The officers gave the convoy of precious cargo an escort along Interstate 90/39 and through Janesville.
SHINE Vice President Katrina Pitas called the cop escort “extra insurance” that they company’s first accelerator would safely reach its destination—a testing and demonstration facility SHINE recently completed on Janesville’s south side just east of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
The delivery of SHINE’s particle accelerator has been in the works almost a decade, and it’s the first of several such trips SHINE plans to make as it brings to Janesville eight particle accelerators built at its sister company, Phoenix, which operates a research facility in Monona.
For SHINE, full-scale commercial production of medical molybdenum-99 in Janesville is still about two years off, and operations are pending full approval by federal nuclear authorities and construction of a production facility that would be tucked in a farm field east of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
Pitas said SHINE likely won’t be ready to hit the global market—one in which she said SHINE could supply “one-third” of the demand worldwide for medical radioisotopes for medical testing and imaging—until sometime in 2021.
It’s at the facility that SHINE calls Building One just south of the site of its future plant where SHINE will house the company’s first accelerators—the instruments that will power SHINE’s future Moly-99 production.
At Building One, SHINE nuclear engineers will link the accelerator equipment together, and the company’s nuclear engineers will begin testing and running the equipment in the months to come.
SHINE wouldn’t allow photographed images of the accelerator now in Janesville because, Pitas said, its construction is “proprietary.”
But the accelerator now in Janesville is the main part of a complex, 28-foot apparatus of aluminum, wires and vacuum and coolant tubes that when assembled will focus a beam of super-accelerated, blue-purple plasma that’s designed to zap a target of liquid, low-enriched uranium and create Moly-99.
Moly-99 is a radioisotope used to illuminate bone and body tissue in thousands of medical imaging tests a day throughout the U.S. Pharmacists process it into an imaging radioisotope called technetium-99m and inject it into the bodies of medical patients to conduct more than two dozen different types of imaging tests.
Moly-99’s availability for medical use is frequently interrupted in large part because it’s now produced mostly in overseas nuclear reactors that are aging and must be shut down for mandated, routine maintenance. That’s caused periodic shortages for a drug that medical groups consider vital for medical tests.
During a tour of Building One, Pitas talked about the accelerator built in Monona by Phoenix, a company Piefer also founded. The company considers the accelerator finally “at home,” Pitas said.
The pieces of a puzzle SHINE began assembling almost 10 years ago are now coming together in Janesville.
For SHINE, the Phoenix has landed.
“If you think of a Phoenix—the mythical bird—we picture things that way. The accelerator is that bird, and we’ve built a nest here. The bird has landed in the nest. It’s here. That’s where it’ll stay while we care for it and test it and use it,” Pitas said.
SHINE has allowed investors and reporters to view the first accelerator to arrive at Building One. For now, it sits in three main pieces on the floor of a large room in the building that houses a concrete bunker with concrete walls five feet thick and a 15-foot-deep pit that will house a sealed, fission chamber that’s surrounded by thousands of gallons of water.
The bunker, an enclosed room painted white inside with bowling ball-sized portholes for bundles of wires pass through, is where SHINE would initially test and fine tune its fully assembled accelerators. The room’s whole construction—from the accelerator equipment to its housing—in most ways mirrors how SHINE would set up its accelerators in the full scale production plant.
“It’s not a small-scale prototype. It’s an exact copy” of SHINE’s production technology, Pitas said.
Except in SHINE’s full production plant, the company would use not one but eight nuclear accelerators. Another key difference is Building One’s machinery won’t use a low enriched uranium target—the key part of SHINE’s process used to make Moly-99.
Pitas said Building One was designed to operate as a testing, demonstration and staging facility as SHINE builds out its future production site. She said Building One was not designed or licensed for medical radioisotope production.
She said SHINE plans within months to submit to the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission an application for an operating license, but that license would apply to SHINE’s future production plant, not Building One.
Construction of SHINE’s production plant was approved by the federal government in 2016. SHINE is on track to start building the plant in spring 2019. Pitas said under that timeline, SHINE could begin ramping up plant operations later in 2020, pending federal operating approval.
Piefer last week said SHINE’s tests in Building One would “prove the (accelerator) technology is ready for production and provided us important maintenance and operational data well in advance of starting up the actual plant.”
Building One will function also as a physical stage for SHINE to pitch its commercial production plans to investors. Pitas said that cameras SHINE will have trained in the bunker room can actually supply live footage or videos of testing of the accelerator equipment.
Pitas, who handles business development for SHINE, is a nuclear physicist.
She said one of the biggest challenges SHINE has in securing private, financial backing for a project with a price tag in excess of $100 million has been breaking down the high-level science behind SHINE’s technology.
Building One, as the company has billed it, would be a staging facility for the company’s own equipment and logistics—tangible evidence to potential investors that SHINE’s technology is on track to scale up.
“People will be able to see what we’re going to do,” Pitas said.
