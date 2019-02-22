JANESVILLE

Two startup medical radioisotope producers in Rock County are in the running for $15 million each in new federal funding.

SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit are among four U.S. medical molybdenum-99 startups that can “begin negotiations with the federal agency for potential new cooperative agreement awards” totaling up to $15 million, according to a release this week from the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration.

SHINE plans this spring to break ground on a production facility on Janesville’s south side. The company is preparing to file for federal operating permits required to run the facility, which would be on pace to begin production sometime in 2020, the company has said.

SHINE is in the midst of assembling its first set of accelerator equipment in a test facility built just south of where it would locate its future plant.

NorthStar is moving toward delivery to customers of moly-99 it produces at a research reactor in Missouri. NorthStar’s customers would use proprietary equipment that NorthStar has developed to meter out doses of moly for medical testing.

SHINE and NorthStar are among four startup radioisotope producers in the U.S. eligible for the new federal funding. Northwest Medical Isotopes in Corvallis, Oregon, and Niowave in Lansing, Michigan, also are eligible.

Northwest Medical Isotopes has planned to build a production facility in Columbia, Missouri, according to reports in the Columbia Missourian.

Niowave advertises that it’s a supplier and producer of radioisotopes and a developer of particle accelerators that use magnetic superconductor technology.

Moly-99 is used to illuminate bone and tissue in medical tests. The global supply of moly-99 has become unreliable in recent years because most of the fast-decaying material is produced in aging, foreign nuclear labs that must be shut down intermittently for maintenance.

SHINE and NorthStar are among companies working to produce a reliable domestic supply of medical radioisotopes using non-weapons grade uranium. It’s an effort the federal government has encouraged through a program and funding.

SHINE Vice President Katrina Pitas on Thursday said the federal government’s release of new funding is similar to past funding made available to domestic moly-99 startups. SHINE already has been awarded $25 million for its project.

Pitas said SHINE would be required to match any funding released through the U.S. Department of Energy with private funding of its own, Pitas indicated.

Moly-99 producers who receive federal funding would be required to provide details on how the money is used and verify work matching funding proposals, Pitas said.