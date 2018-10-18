181019_SHINE

SHINE Medical Technologies CEO Greg Piefer stands with parts of the first production nuclear particle accelerator, which sister company Phoenix of Monona, delivered to SHINE's Janesville testing and demonstration building this week.

 Submitted Photo

JANESVILLE

SHINE Medical Technologies has moved the business end of its future medical radioisotope production into place.

The Janesville startup announced Thursday afternoon that this week it moved the first production nuclear particle accelerator into Building One, SHINE's testing facility recently completed on Janesville’s far south side.

The accelerator is the first of several accelerators SHINE plans to install in its full production facility that's planned just east of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. According to a release, SHINE plans by 2021 to begin commercial production in the production facility, which is breaking ground this fall.

SHINE and Monona-based Phoenix, the company that designed and built the accelerator, jointly announced the equipment was delivered to the Janesville facility earlier this week.

It’s a major, incremental step toward SHINE reaching the finish line in its plans to be the first U.S. domestic company to fully produce the radioactive medical isotope molybdenum-99. SHINE is poised to begin testing of the accelerator equipment in its Building One facility.

Molybdenum-99 is used to light up bone and body tissue in thousands of medical imaging tests each day throughout the U.S., but its availability is frequently interrupted because it’s now produced mostly in overseas nuclear reactors that are aging and must be shut down for mandated, routine maintenance.

Under SHINE’s plans, it would be able to fully demonstrate that its proprietary technology, the acclerator and related machinery, works in a production setting. The technology, the equipment and the methods SHINE plans to use at its full production facility first need to be tested and readied for use as SHINE builds out its full production facility on a parcel just to the north.

SHINE CEO Greg Piefer, who also founded Phoenix, said delivery of the first accelerator to Janesville marks a turning point and "special time" for SHINE that’s been nearly 10 years in the making.

"This delivery represents the culmination of almost a decade of joint work between Phoenix and SHINE, moving from proof of concept, to proof of scale, and now to a commercial-ready unit that can produce thousands of doses of medicine per day when paired with the SHINE target," Piefer said in a statement.

“Our tests in Building One will prove the technology is ready for production and provide us important maintenance and operational data well in advance of starting up the actual plant.”

