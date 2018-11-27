JANESVILLE
SHINE Medical Technologies has landed a $150 million deal with a New York firm that will fuel construction of its medical radioisotope production facility in Janesville.
SHINE announced Tuesday that health care investment firm Deerfield Management Co. has agreed to commit $150 million in financing to SHINE’s facility. The money will come in portions as SHINE meets milestones in building its molybdenum-99 manufacturing plant.
Katrina Pitas, SHINE vice president, called the deal “the largest financing in Wisconsin startup history.”
She said it’s “validation” for SHINE that its goal—to be the first private U.S. company to produce and ship medical moly-99 using nuclear particle accelerators—is no longer uncharted territory for major investors.
Pitas, a nuclear physicist who handles business development for SHINE, said the Deerfield agreement combines with $30 million the company has raised through a capital campaign.
SHINE didn’t provide an overview of its finances, but Pitas said the agreement with Deerfield is the biggest single piece of financing SHINE has secured in its decade-long quest to become a domestic producer of moly-99.
Moly-99 is a radioisotope used to illuminate bone and body tissue in thousands of medical imaging tests a day.
“It’s the biggest (financing) we’ve had so far and likely the biggest we will need to do in the near future,” Pitas said, although she said the company plans to continue to raise funding.
The deal comes as SHINE prepares to launch construction of a 45,000-square-foot plant on Janesville’s south side, just east of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
Construction could cost more than $100 million, SHINE officials have said.
At a test and demonstration facility near the future plant site, SHINE has begun assembling particle accelerator equipment that mirrors technology it’ll use in the production of moly-99.
This is the second time Deerfield Management has worked on a financing deal with SHINE. In 2014, SHINE announced a massive $125 million debt and equity financing agreement with the company. At the time, SHINE was in the midst of millions of dollars of work to gain federal regulatory approval to build a nuclear radioisotope factory in the city.
Pitas said Deerfield is an ongoing investor in SHINE, but she said the company ultimately never invested in SHINE’s project under the terms of the 2014 deal.
The agreement announced Tuesday is a new financing deal with Deerfield that’s larger in scope than the 2014 agreement, she said.
The deal is more than symbolic of a major investor’s confidence in SHINE’s ability to become one of few domestic producers in a moly-99 market that some peg at $600 million a year.
As a startup company, SHINE as has been viewed by investors as an oddity and a hybrid—a nuclear company crossed with a health care company, a firm that required lots of startup capital and the construction of a highly specialized, heavily regulated facility that relies on groundbreaking technology and equipment.
That has posed challenges as the company tried to woo large-scale investors.
“We’ve always been successful raising the money we needed to complete the next step in terms of advancing the project and moving forward,” Pitas said. “But this is the first time that we’ve had validation from an institutional investor who has really done their homework, understood what SHINE is about.
“To have them as a partner is tremendous for SHINE.”
Pitas called Deerfield a “very well-respected” investor in the health care industry. She said Deerfield and SHINE have built trust as SHINE has met some of its biggest tangible milestones.
“Since 2014, we’ve retained this relationship with Deerfield throughout construction permitting and SHINE’s building one” testing and demonstration facility, she said. “They’ve seen us set out to do something and achieve it over and over again.”
