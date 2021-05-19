JANESVILLE
Under plans by radioisotope manufacturer SHINE Medical Technologies, Janesville and the Netherlands community of Veendam will become corporate sister cities of sorts.
SHINE announced that in tandem with its ongoing buildout of a nuclear medicine production factory in Janesville, it has chosen Veendam, Netherlands, as the site where it will build a twin production facility as early as 2023.
The news comes as SHINE continues building a particle-accelerator driven facility in Janesville that could start producing the medical testing radioisotope molybdenum-99 commercially in 2022. SHINE already produces lutetium-177 in a production cell at its partially completed Janesville campus on the south side.
SHINE named the location for its second plant in the Netherlands after a yearslong search for a location that drew 50 proposals from sites all across Europe, the company said in a news release.
SHINE officials said the sister facility in the Netherlands initially would produce moly-99, which is a fast-decaying medical radioisotope used as an illuminating agent in thousands of clinical bone and tissue tests daily.
Rod Hise, SHINE’s corporate communications director, said the Netherlands plant is being looked at as similar in scope and potential production as the Janesville plant.
Hise said the Netherlands plant would be “a near copy” of the Janesville facility. The combined capacity of both plants would allow SHINE to supply more than two-thirds of the global patient need for moly-99, Hise said.
It would start commercial production in 2025—about three years after SHINE aims to launch all of its planned medical isotope production in Janesville.
“This (Netherlands) plant will serve European physicians and their patients with a reliable supply of molybdenum-99 to start and other critical isotopes over time,” Hise said in an email to The Gazette. “It also establishes a global presence for SHINE and is another demonstration of our commitment to being the world leader in medical isotope production.”
Almost all moly-99 in the world is now produced using aging, government-owned nuclear reactors that are frequently taken offline for maintenance. For years that has created global chokepoints in the supply in drugs needed for crucial medical tests and cancer treatments.
That is a chief reason startup radioisotope producers such as SHINE have launched efforts to bring private, domestic radioisotope production to the U.S.
Radioisotopes such as moly-99 start to decay within hours, which requires most producers to ship the medicine by airplane.
Having one production plant in the U.S. and another in Europe would allow SHINE to tap international markets for nuclear medicine and could give the company the ability to handle surges in demand in different parts in the world, Hise said.
“Both plants will operate separately but, depending on demand, might overlap in the geographies that they serve from time to time,” Hise said.
SHINE has not shared what kind of price tag the Netherlands plant would carry. Hise said SHINE plans to pursue private investments for its Netherlands site as it has in developing its Janesville production campus.