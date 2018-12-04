BELOIT
Door manufacturer Seal-Rite Door is skipping the border to relocate in Beloit, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Seal-Rite Door plans to relocate its Rockford, Illinois, operations to a 105,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the 28-acre Wisconsin Stateline Industrial Park at Willowbrook and Stateline roads in Beloit, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
WEDC, the state’s job creation agency, says the company is expanding and will employ 84 workers at the Beloit facility, which will open in mid-2019, according to the release.
The Wisconsin Stateline Industrial Park was developed by Hendricks Commercial Properties. Seal-Rite would lease the facility from Hendricks Commercial Properties, Rock County Economic Development Manager James Otterstein indicated in a release.
Seal-Rite Doors manufactures residential doors and markets them to building material retailers, big-box stores and specialty wholesalers. The company operates eight plants throughout the United States and employs 500 people. It has been a subsidiary of Palmer-Donavin Manufacturing Co.
Seal-Rite has operated in Rockford for the last 15 years. Palmer-Donavin President and CEO Ron Calhoun said the company’s move to Beloit will give Seal-Rite the ability to leverage new manufacturing technology to enhance its products.
The economic development agency announced Tuesday it has awarded Seal-Rite $250,000 in tax credits over the next three years for the $16 million project.
The agency estimates the project could “indirectly” create an additional 80 jobs in Beloit.
