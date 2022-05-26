The Rock County Sheriff’s Office received $70,000 for its anti-heroin and high-intensity drug trafficking efforts during Thursday’s county board meeting.
Of the total, $65,000 from a national grant program will go toward reducing trafficking and production. The rest, stemming from Rock County's participation in a state task force, will go toward reimbursing overtime expenses associated with investigation cases related to heroin and other opioid trafficking.
The sheriff’s office also got a donation of $15,000 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9403 in Milton. The sheriff’s office’s hunter safety program will get $10,000 of that money, while the rest will go toward the police dog program.
Broadband project
Members of the board also considered $8 million in bond financing to pay Bug Tussel Wireless to expand the county’s broadband internet infrastructure. The company would be required to pay back the amount of the bond over 30 years
After nearly an hour of discussion about the scope of the project and concerns over the term of repayment, board members delayed their decision on a 13-12 vote until the next board meeting scheduled for June 9.
The bond financing, if eventually approved, would cover costs not paid for by federal American Relief Plan Act Funds allocated for the project.
Improvements Bug Tussel is expected to complete include repairing existing wireless antennas, building new antennas and building fiber rings to enable rural homes to access fiber-optic internet connections.
Courthouse roof repairs
The county also decided to spend $430,000 to replace sections of the roof on the Rock County Courthouse. Ten out of 28 sections of roof will be replaced by McDermaid Roofing and Insulation of Rockford, Illinois.
According to the resolution, these roof sections being replaced are 24 years old and have been repaired for leaks several times.
