JANESVILLE
Melissa Gilbert, a clerk at Mulligan’s BP, a gas station and convenience store on Milton Avenue just off the I-90/39 corridor, said since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, some recent night shifts have seen an eerie void in highway traffic.
“I could go three hours on some nights and not have a single customer,” Gilbert said.
That’s not normal for a gas station attached to the hip of an interstate corridor that normally has traffic counts between 50,000 and 55,000 cars a day, according to the state Department of Transportation.
But in the times of COVID-19, amid massive business shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders in most states in the Midwest, traffic volumes on area highways are nowhere even close to normal.
A statewide study released this month by the Wisconsin Policy Forum indicates that during the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic on Wisconsin’s highways has plummeted, falling 40% statewide in a shift that predates but also coincides with shutdowns that Wisconsin and other neighboring states have enacted.
The policy group cites state Department of Transportation traffic counts between March 3 and April 7, the period just before and during stay-at-home orders and other measures enacted to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The decline could have potential implications on the local economy and on a state tax revenue stream that largely funds transportation projects, the study indicates.
On the ground, the result seems to be far fewer travelers along normally busy commuter and tourism traffic corridors such as I-90/39 in Rock County.
Gas station workers willing to talk with The Gazette this week say the fall-off is noticeable, but the decrease in raw business likely is being driven by a multipronged set of factors, just one of which is the pandemic.
Jim Campbell, a local oil company operator who runs several gas stations and truck stops in Rock County, said the mostly chilly spring weather so far might be hampering early tourism travel. He said that is coupled with a continued I-90/39 tear-up that recently has left two heavily used interchange ramps closed on Janesville’s north side. Then there’s the elephant in the room: the COVID-19 shutdown.
Campbell said he is trying to take a long view because the short view is not attractive—particularly given that a complicated set of factors, including foreign oil production and apparent decreased demand, have led gas prices at the pump to plummet for weeks to around $1 a gallon.
“We’re going to have to wait, because we’ve had weather conditions that haven’t been the greatest for people traveling or doing anything. It’s then hard to judge if it’s that or if it’s what’s going to happen right now because the (I-90/39) off-ramp at Highway 26 was closed just days ago,” Campbell said. “We’ve gotta wait and see what summer traffic is going to be.”
Local gas stations operators along the I-90/39 corridor say they’re not yet seeing a bounce back during a time when spring typically begins to segue into the states tourism season.
Gilbert said earlier in March, before Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s safer-at-home restrictions went in place, it seemed as though half the customers at the BP near the I-90/39-Highway 26 station were Illinoisans who appeared to be fleeing for weekend trips northward to outrun a public lockdown in their own state.
She said traffic in the past several days has seemed to pick up moderately, but it still slows precipitously at night, which she believes is one sign that the COVID-19 shutdown has flattened the curve of typical rush-hour traffic.
Part of the slowing, she said, could be tied to the state’s recent shuttering of the nearby I-90/39 off-ramp to Highway 26. The ramp will remain closed for the next three months as the ongoing interstate expansion project continues.
But Gilbert said she is also seeing far fewer early- season vacationers with tow-along campers than is typical for late April. She believes that’s because many campgrounds and RV parks statewide have delayed opening for the season because of the pandemic.
“All the Illinois people that have their campers and stuff for the campgrounds up north, they’d be coming through every weekend, starting on Thursdays. We just haven’t seen any of those people,” Gilbert said.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s traffic study indicates that the degree of ongoing impact to traffic trends largely is tied to when and at what pace the state might begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
“Higher traffic levels may re-emerge in a matter of weeks or months as restrictions on businesses and nonessential travel recede. Yet other factors likely will preclude a quick return to the old normal, including high unemployment levels, continued health concerns, and perhaps a long-term shift toward more work from home,” the study predicts.
A possible “positive indicator,” the study says, is that recent die off in traffic could be a sign more people are staying home, hunkered down in self-exile to follow state guidelines imposed by state and local governments to limit the spread of COVID-19. And the relative dearth in traffic, the study projects, could bring fewer traffic accidents.
At Cornellier Superstore, a Shell station and tourist oasis of Wisconsin cheese, wine, fresh foods and fireworks set just across the Wisconsin- Illinois state line, clerk Chanel Dietzman said she doesn’t hear any traffic.
It’s the relative lack of cars moving on the highway, the quiet, that’s noticeable.
“These are really crazy times right now. The beginning of April is always when our store picks up. The big thing for us is, it’s a drop in sales for fresh sandwiches and people just coming into the store to look around,” Dietzman said. “We don’t have very many people at all doing any of that right now.”