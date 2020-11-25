JANESVILLE
Few might view a raging pandemic, tepid economy, lingering unemployment—and most recently a bitterly contested presidential election—as the sort of tea leaves that foretell a boom in consumer confidence this holiday.
Yet one local retailer has tried to catch this year’s zeitgeist (both good and bad) and nestle it in fluffy cotton snow in a storefront window.
This year’s lightning in a bottle? It might be that old spiced-gingerbread milieu of holiday nostalgia—the kind that represents a yearning for the way things once were.
That could be why a vintage 1950s silver-tinsel Christmas tree with a lighted color wheel checked all the right boxes for an older couple who walked into Jeff Gustin’s new 608 Vintage store on South Main Street downtown.
Gustin said the couple laid down $200 for the shiny tinsel tree and the electric light that turns its reflective bows into a rainbow of holiday color.
After the couple took the tree home, repeat customers noticed it was gone. Some reacted wistfully.
“They felt a little sad it wasn’t still displayed in the store—even though we sure hoped it would sell,” Gustin said.
The National Retail Federation has picked up on some consumers’ unconscious desire to skip past a Thanksgiving mired in COVID-19, blankets of groaning news headlines about COVID-19 and repeated government pleas for voluntary quarantines because of COVID-19.
Analysts believe spending trends show Americans want to leap straight into a tinseled Christmastime, when all might be calm and bright.
The National Sales Federation said in a forecast released this week that uncertainty fueled by the pandemic could generate a 3.5% to 5.5% increase in holiday spending compared to 2019.
The retail group describes the trend as a type of emotionally driven spending—call it the retail equivalent of stress eating—that’s partly rooted in the vagaries of the pandemic.
As Gustin has already experienced, the group forecasts that trend might help retailers at least hold the line on sales of hearth-warming holiday décor.
Gustin’s shop now has multiple vendors plying buyers with an array of holiday knick-knacks, both vintage and handcrafted. Gustin said he has seen “decent” walk-in traffic since the start of November.
“It’s been good so far, better than I’d have predicted,” Gustin said. “I think a lot of people being stuck at home with this pandemic might want a change of scenery and a brighter, better feeling inside their home this time of year. That’s helped us out quite a bit.”
Richard Neeno, who runs Lark and Lark Market, a niche small-plate eatery and fresh, pre-prepared food shop on South Main Street, is running specials at Lark Market on brined, whole turkeys and turkey breasts and sides such as leek bread pudding. Customers can order those items in advance for a take-and-bake Thanksgiving dinner.
“It’s definitely geared toward people who plan to be hunkered at home and are planning on doing Thanksgiving with their immediate family—a meal for two to four people,” Neeno said. “We’ll offer a similar deal for (quarantine) Christmas dinners, probably hams and other traditional Christmas foods.”
In Wisconsin, few holiday gatherings—even tiny parties limited to nuclear family—would do without the state’s favorite libation: beer.
Local craft brewers seem to understand this. At Rock County Brewing Co., a small downtown brewery and taproom on North Parker Drive, seasonal specials—hearty rye beers and spiced pale ales ordered to go—figure heavily in the holiday sales strategy.
Nick Keller, a taproom worker and brewer assistant, said the brewery plans to be open regular hours the night before Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, too.
On the eves before Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, Rock County Brewing sold walk-in customers “several hundreds” of 32-ounce, take-home beers sealed in oversized cans.
“It’s that last-minute gift of beer. You can’t beat that,” Keller said. “We’re hoping we might hit at least the same number again this year.”
Some retail experts are still split on whether holiday spending will boom or fizzle. Consumer-tracking tech firm Zenreach predicts walk-in retail foot traffic this holiday will average just 35% of what stores saw this time last year.
And some analysts predict that if spending does tick upward, it likely will get absorbed into e-commerce and online shopping as opposed to any marked increase in brick-and-mortar sales.
That trend is nothing new, but it likely will be quickened by a pandemic that has forced public health lockdowns in some states.
Even Gustin, whose recently opened Vintage 608 is his second retail/resale mall in Rock County, said most of his tenant merchants are marketing their wares as heavily online as they are at his store.
Some of them aim to connect with customers who are too nervous about the pandemic to do much holiday shopping in stores, he said.
Others view the next six weeks as their last shot to lasso a profit after months of lackluster foot traffic and a national washout of artist and crafter flea markets.
Large chain retailers typically do not publicly release granular sales data or projections for local markets. But some indicators—including a boom in airline ticket buying—are a sign that despite the pandemic, millions of Americans have no intention to cancel plans to spend Thanksgiving with their extended families.
That in turn is being viewed as a harbinger that many Americans might not upend their holiday shopping traditions, even in an abnormal year.
Whether that spills over into a windfall in local cash registers this weekend and coming weeks is anyone’s guess.
But Kohl’s, one of the mall anchors at Uptown Janesville, appears to be hoping for overflow crowds.
In advance of Black Friday, the store has dozens of yellow taped X’s on the sidewalk, spread 6 feet apart to keep shoppers lined up at a recommended social distance.
Whether or not the crowds come, some Americans say they’re pining for a taste of traditional, and normal, holiday cheer.
As a Gazette reporter’s sister who is spending the holidays hunkered at her Washington, D.C., home with her husband and two children put it: “I usually hate early Christmas. But this year, I’m kind of into it. Right now, I think people need more Christmas.”