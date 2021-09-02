ORFORDVILLE
The artistry of quilts will be featured when The Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Company offers the annual Airing of the Quilts Outdoor Quilt Show in downtown Orfordville.
The event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and is expected to showcase a large variety of coverlets. The rain date will be Sept. 12.
The show has grown from about 60 entries three years ago to more than 300 last year, said Tina Wellnitz, who co-owns the quilt shop with Rhonda Streich.
The pair seeks quilts from area quilters each year for the exhibition, they said. They can be the work of the quilter, a gift, a family piece, new or vintage, or be a mission quilt made for donation.
Wellnitz and Streich, longtime friends, began quilting several years ago, and before setting up the shop, they also quilted together at Wellnitz’s home. When the Orfordville Public Library moved and the building became vacant, the village’s Economic Development Committee contacted the women and asked if they would be interested in leasing the space.
With some painting and a little remodeling, the shop became a reality. And the computerized Gammill long-arm quilting machine was moved to the new site. The shop also has classroom space upstairs, the owners said.
When asked why they are so attracted to quilt making, the answers varied.
“Rhonda loves the history of them; I like seeing the change from start to finish and the progress that gets made,” Wellnitz said.
Why others find quilts so endearing is somewhat of a mystery. It could be because they are cozy or familiar or because they feel like home, Wellnitz said.
Quilts for the upcoming show can be of any size: wall hangings, table pieces, or any quilted item. Quilts shown in previous years are also welcome.
The work will be exhibited downtown on the exterior of buildings, on racks or on trees.
“It’s pretty to look at. They move with the breeze,” Wellnitz said.
“Quilters are amazing artists; it’s fun to see what folks make,” she said.
Quilts for sale will be offered on the patio next to the quilt shop at 203 W. Beloit St. Also on the patio, mystery quilts made last spring will be shown, and there will be a quilt worth and history lecture at 11 a.m.
At Purdy Park Pavilion on Church Street, those who sew for the Orfordville Community Quilts of Gratitude will give presentations. At 1 p.m., the Lanark Chapter of the Illinois Land of Lincoln Quilts of Valor will hold a program and display. There will be desserts available at the park as a fundraiser for Parkview FFA Alumni.
For children, a quilt-themed Storywalk will be held in Purdy Park, sponsored by the Orfordville Public Library and the Rock County Parks Division.
For more information, call 608-921-3466 or go to sassyfarmchicks.com. Quilts are being accepted at the quilt shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 9 or by appointment.