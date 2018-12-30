Gas stations in the area have begun selling gasoline labeled as 88 octane.
The new fuel grade also is required to be labeled E15, indicating it contains up to 15 percent ethanol.
Ethanol is an additive that works much like gasoline but is made from corn.
The Gazette asked American Automobile Association spokesman Nick Jarmusz about the new gasoline grade.
Turns out, some car owners should steer away from using it, even though it can be cheaper than the standard 87 octane fuel that is 10 percent ethanol.
The first answer below comes from news reports. The rest is from the AAA’s Jarmusz.
Q: Why are gas stations selling this new 88 octane fuel?
A: President Trump’s administration recently lifted a ban on selling gasoline with higher amounts of ethanol.
Q: Is the E15 safe for my car?
A: Unless the owner’s manual says your car can handle 15 percent ethanol, you could harm your engine in the long run.
The 88 octane should have no effect if you happened to fill you tank with it once, but prolonged use by a car not equipped for it can cause an engine to wear out faster.
“Some newer cars can handle 15 percent ethanol, but many older cars can’t, so you have to be really cautious.”
AAA has concerns and is encouraging gas stations to label the new fuel grade so that it’s clear it contains 15 percent ethanol.
Q: Why is octane 88 priced lower than regular gas?
A: Because of government ethanol subsidies, so the more ethanol in the gas, the lower the cost.
Q: What does the octane rating mean?
A: Octane ratings indicate the fuel’s ability to combust. Higher-octane fuels are for engines with higher compression ratios that require higher-octane fuel to prevent it from igniting before it should.
Premature ignition can produce sounds known as pings or knocks and affect performance. AAA research has shown no increased benefit from using higher octane than what vehicle owner’s manual calls for.
Q: I heard that an occasional tank of premium gasoline is good for the car.
A: Some believe the octane rating indicates the levels of detergent in the gas, so they will put higher-octane “premium” gas in their cars from time to time, but octane has nothing to do with detergent additives.
There’s no efficiency or performance benefit from higher octane unless the manufacturer calls for it, which typically occurs with sports cars and some luxury vehicles.
Q: Is it true that the higher the ethanol content, the worse the gas mileage?
A: That’s generally true, although the difference may not be noticeable with an increase from 10 percent to 15 percent ethanol unless you closely monitor your mileage.
Q: Is 15 percent ethanol safe for lawnmowers or chainsaws?
A: The owner’s manual of Jarmusz’ own lawnmower, recommends no ethanol at all. He suggests people check owner’s manuals before fueling.
Q: What’s up with that E85 fuel?
A: E85 indicates 85 percent ethanol and should be used only in vehicles labeled as flex-fuel users.
The markings on E85 pumps and flex-fuel vehicles are much clearer than for the new 88 octane grade.
