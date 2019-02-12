The recently retired Paul Ryan is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Forward Janesville’s annual dinner Tuesday, April 2.

The Janesville native, who served 20 years in the House of Representatives, rising to the top ranks of the Republican Party, has made few if any public statements since his term ended last month.

Ryan’s speech to the local economic development association is titled “Welcome Home, Paul: Reflecting on his Journey, Navigating the Future.”

The 49-year-old’s plans have been an item of curiosity in his hometown as well as nationally since he announced last April that he would retire.

Those wanting to reserve a seat for the local dinner can download a reservation form on the Forward Janesville website. The cost is $75 for Forward Janesville members, $125 for nonmembers.