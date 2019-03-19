The question of what’s next for Janesville’s Paul Ryan was answered, at least partially, on Tuesday.

Fox Corp., the company that includes Fox News, announced that the former speaker of the House of Representatives will become a member of its board of directors.

Ryan will join media magnate Rupert Murdoch on the seven-member board, where Murdoch’s son, Lachlan K. Murdoch, is chairman, according to a Fox Corp. news release.

Fox Corp. comprises Fox News, Fox Sports, the Fox Network and Fox-owned TV stations.

The company announced itself Tuesday as a stand-alone company, now separate from 21st Century Fox, which Murdoch recently sold to Walt Disney Co., according to news reports.

Megan Klein of Fox Networks Group declined to comment on Gazette questions about what board members will be paid or whether Ryan would have any on-air role with the company.

Fox News has long been known for the strongly conservative views in its news network offerings. Its most famous regular viewer is said to be President Donald Trump.

The company says it “produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands. … These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers.”

The new company began trading its Class A and Class B common stock Tuesday on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols FOXA and FOX.