Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has become a partner in the Boston private equity investment firm Solamere Capital, the company announced.
Tagg Romney and his father, Mitt Romney, were founding partners of Solamere in 2008 along with Eric Scheuermann and Spencer Zwick, according to the company’s website.
Mitt stepped down to run for Utah’s U.S. Senate seat in 2018.
Ryan, whose hometown is Janesville, represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District from 1999 to 2019. Ryan was Mitt Romney’s presidential running mate in 2012.
Ryan will work with Solamere’s team to help CEOs and industry leaders pool their capital and networks to add value to private investment opportunities, according to the news release.
The release quotes Ryan: “For two decades in Congress, I advocated for policies that would create jobs, increase economic growth, and support workers and businesses. I fought to improve free markets and expand the free enterprise system so more people could realize their version of the American Dream. Now, as a partner at Solamere, I’m excited to put into practice the values that I have long preached.
"Solamere seeks to build companies, create jobs, and grow value with its investments,” Ryan said. “The principles that guide Solamere are ones that I share, and I’m looking forward to helping the firm grow in the years ahead.”
Zwick is quoted in the news release as saying, “We believe Paul Ryan understands the intersections between public policy and private industry better than anyone. As speaker of the house, Paul led on critical economic issues like taxes, trade, health care and regulations, and his experience serving in the highest levels of government will be incredibly beneficial to Solamere and our strategic partners.
“More importantly, Paul has proven to be a man of principle and integrity,” Zwick said. “I firmly believe he will bring new insights that will yield tangible results for our investors.”
Solamere was a partner in Ryan’s formation last year of Executive Network Partnering Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.