JANESVILLE
Nick Garey wears a uniform and a badge.
He’s not a cop, but he and the city’s other community service specialist back up the sworn officers, and that includes parking enforcement.
Garey’s duties changed a month ago when city officials decided to end the longtime lax enforcement of downtown parking restrictions.
So for the past month, Garey and his colleague have been marking tires with orange chalk and issuing warnings to drivers who park past the posted time limits.
That ends Thursday, Nov. 1, when they start issuing real tickets with $15 fines.
“Some people over the past month have gotten better at it,” Garey said. But others keep parking all day in front of businesses where the signs say two hours is the limit.
Sometimes the violators are renters who find it convenient to park on Main or Milwaukee streets, Garey said. Sometimes they’re business owners, including one who was parked in front of his business on West Milwaukee Street on Friday as Garey marked tires.
Garey gave him a break but reminded him that ticketing starts Thursday.
The store owner was friendly, but “You get people coming up, either cursing me out or, like, ‘What are you doing with my vehicle?’” Garey said.
Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said about 35 warnings were issued from Oct. 1 through last Thursday.
“I would imagine that once we start issuing tickets down there, people will want to contest it, which is what normally happens, which is why we wanted to give the 30-day warning,” Sheridan said.
“We would rather have people just complying than having to write tickets,” Sheridan added.
Longtime downtown parkers will have to adjust to changes in parking restrictions.
Director of public works Paul Woodard said the city, working with the business group Downtown Janesville Inc., is:
- Getting rid of one-hour stalls.
- Adding two-hour restrictions where none had been before.
- Changing some stalls from two hours to all day.
The two-hour stalls in the North Parker Drive parking ramp will all become all-day spaces, except for the handicapped accessible stalls and electric vehicle charging stations.
The changes should be done by Wednesday, Woodard said.
The parking time limits will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Woodard said, so overnight parking is allowed.
People who once parked all day in restricted spaces—often downtown employees and employers—will have to get used to parking farther away or moving their cars throughout the day, Woodard said.
Parking shortages always occur in front of businesses, Woodard said, so the new enforcement regime should provide more prime parking spots for customers.
“There’s parking available. The question is, is it where people want it, and are people willing to walk?” Woodard said.
