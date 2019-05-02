ELKHORN

Walworth County’s new 77,500-square-foot health and human services building is about 50% complete and on schedule, the county’s engineer said Thursday.

Ground broke on the new building in late August. Construction is estimated to cost $14.9 million, and the total project cost is about $24 million. The official estimated completion date is Nov. 22.

Joe Kroll, county engineer for Walworth County Public Works, said crews currently are painting and installing drywall on the building’s second floor. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing work is underway on the first floor, he said.

The building is located at 1910 County NN in Elkhorn.

The project’s contractor, Miron Construction, now is focusing on exterior brick masonry. He said crews only missed one day this winter for bitter cold largely because the building’s roof was completed late last year.

“It’s going really well,” Kroll said. “We had a favorable winter early. Crews worked overtime to get the roof on the building.”

The new building will house health and human services’ eight primary departments: behavioral health, mental health, public health, crisis intervention, aging and disability resource center, economic support services, children’s health, and administration.

On May 22, county board members will tour the new facility, Kroll said.

According to a March 13 report, the underground site utilities had been completed in the first quarter, and the front and rear fabricated steel stairways were substantially done.

Among additional work in the second quarter will be preparing bid packages for the audio-visual and video surveillance systems and underground fiber-optic cable work, according to the report.