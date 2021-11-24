NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes President and CEO Stephen Merrick leads a tour of the company’s new Beloit facility before the installation of two customized particle accelerators in April 2021. The company announced it is buying a third electron beam accelerator to eventually begin production of actinium 225, another radioisotope with medical applications.
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes plans to buy a third electron beam accelerator from IBA.
The accelerator will be exclusively used for the production of actinium 225 (Ac-225), an important therapeutic radioisotope that is in highly limited supply and for which no commercial-scale production technology currently exists.
NorthStar previously purchased two accelerators from IBA for its newly completed molybdenum 99 (Mo-99) production facility in Beloit. Mo-99 is a medical imaging isotope used in diagnostic procedures for cancer and heart patients. NorthStar received those 24-ton accelerators, which were built in Belgium, in April of this year.
“We look forward to continuing to work with IBA, who have shown extensive commercial expertise and excellent performance in delivering electron beam accelerators for our Mo-99 production expansion project,” said Stephen Merrick, president and chief executive officer of NorthStar. “NorthStar is at the forefront of U.S. radioisotope production as the only commercialized producer of the diagnostic imaging radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99). We are applying that same development expertise to rapidly advance large-scale availability of the therapeutic radioisotope Ac-225 for use in oncology and other indications.”
Olivier Legrain, chief executive officer of IBA said, “We are delighted to sign this latest contract with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and to continue to deliver innovative solutions for reliable radioisotope supply.”
The final stage of facility design is underway for NorthStar’s therapeutic radioisotope production facility, which will be exclusively dedicated to Ac-225 production. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022. Initial production of Ac-225 is planned for late 2023. NorthStar’s proprietary process for the production of Ac-225 will use the IBA accelerator to enable commercial-scale Ac-225 production that is free of long-life radioactive byproducts associated with other production methods.
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes started construction of its Beloit facility on Gateway Boulevard in Beloit in 2014. The Beloit facility employs about 150 people.
