Janesville residents who've mainly been munching on Halloween candy for the last few days will see a new chapter in chain restaurant dining roll out this week.
Chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A has announced the new Chick-fil-A location at 2627 Humes Road on Janesville’s east side opens Wednesday.
Chick-fil-A announced former Milwaukee teacher and school principal David Bramlett will operate the new Chick-fil-A as franchise owner-operator.
Bramlett will lead a staff of about 130 when the new restaurant opens Wednesday at the corner of Humes Road and Pontiac Drive, Chick-fil-A announced.
The new Chick-fil-A, more than a year coming, will run Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout and drive thru ordering plus “contactless” ordering through the Chick-fil-A app and website.
Chick-fil-A typically hosts “First 100,” a well-known, overnight, public campout where guests stay the night in Chick-fil-A’s parking lot the night before a grand opening. Those campers vie to be among the first 100 customers served. Their prize: free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Instead, Chick-fil-A is scuttling the campout in favor of a “First 100” celebration that will surprise “100 local heroes” who make an impact in Janesville with a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A.
That celebration is alongside a $25,000 donation the company plans to help local food pantries provide groceries and food to families in need.
