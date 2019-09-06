DELAVAN

Nestlé USA is laying off 31 workers at its Delavan location, which is closing, according to a state Department of Workforce Development announcement Friday afternoon.

Nestlé gave its employees notice about its pending closure of its facility at 1615 Grebby St., Delavan. Other Nestlé locations closing in the state are in Sussex, Medford and Appleton.

Layoffs are planned for between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to a Sept. 2 letter from Nestlé to the department.

The positions with the most affected workers are merchandisers (12), delivery drivers (6) and pre-sales representatives (6), according to the letter. Other affected positions include sales officials and retail merchandisers.

The exact number of layoffs could change.

The letter says Nestlé USA and Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company are “reorganizing the Nestlé Sales and Supply Chain Frozen DSD operation.”

All of the facility’s employees, who are not represented by a union, are affected by the layoffs, the letter states.

“There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees; that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of this closure,” according to the letter.

The department and other workforce groups will offer rapid response services for affected workers, according to the release. Services include workshops on topics such as resume writing and interviewing, information sessions, and career fairs.

The department also has more information for workers going through a layoff on its website.