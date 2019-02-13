More than 100 local workers will lose their jobs when Shopko closes its Beloit and Delavan stores in early May, according to a business closing and mass layoff notice issued Wednesday by the state.

The state Department of Workforce Development said it will offer assistance to displaced workers after Shopko shutters 11 stores statewide.

Beginning May 6, the Beloit store will lay off 58 employees, and the Delavan store will lay off 52, according to letters from Shopko to the agency.

Some 578 employees will lose their jobs across the state, according to the notice.

The Green Bay-based company will not relocate employees to other stores, according to the letters.

The state agency said it will offer transitional services through the Dislocated Workers Program, including workshops on resume writing, interviewing, job search strategies and budgeting, as well as career and resource fairs.

Workers can access re-employment services at state job centers, according to the notice.

Shopko announced last week that it would close the Beloit store May 12 and the Delavan store May 5.

The company believes operating fewer stores will help Shopko “emerge as a stronger company,” attract potential buyers and overcome bankruptcy, according to a statement from spokeswoman Michelle Hansen.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther recommended displaced workers visit jobsinrockcounty.com for future employment opportunities.

Shopko began closing in-store pharmacies at the beginning of the year, including the Janesville and Beloit Shopko pharmacies.

Local Shopko pharmacy customer files have been transferred to CVS pharmacy locations.

The Janesville ShopKo store remains open.