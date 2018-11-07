JANESVILLE
Jim Grafft says he would sink at least $114,000 into fixing the decaying Monterey Hotel in the city’s downtown, according to his latest proposal to the city.
In a draft agreement signed and submitted to the city by Grafft on Oct. 30, Grafft outlines repairs he plans to the crumbling hotel. In documents filed with the agreement, Grafft gives timelines and cost estimates for some work the city requires under a raze or repair order. It includes up to $150,000 in roof repairs to the iconic, six-story hotel along with an engineering review of the building’s structural integrity.
That’s according to documents the Gazette obtained Wednesday through an open records request.
Not included in the documents is any estimate of what it would cost to shore up the building’s structural integrity. That presumably would be determined after an engineering analysis. City inspectors have said the building is at risk of collapse.
What’s not clear is whether Grafft’s proposal—the second he’s made to the city since mid-October—is enough to save the building from being torn down by the city.
City Building Director Tom Clippert, who’d determine the building’s fate, is not saying.
The Monterey has been under raze or repair orders by the city of Janesville since Sept. 10 for code violations and structural conditions city building inspectors and the Janesville Fire Department said in documents are deficient, dilapidated and unsafe.
Grafft on Oct. 10 turned in a proposal for repairs, but the city rejected it and sent it back.
In an Oct. 15 notice to Grafft, Clippert wrote that Grafft hadn’t supplied enough details on repairs the city requires to correct a state of deterioration that city inspections show has brought the building to the brink of the city tearing it down.
Grafft faced a new deadline of Oct. 31 to hand in a proposal with more details on timelines and costs, as well as assurances he can bankroll repairs the city requires.
Among other requirements, the city is ordering Grafft fix the hotel’s failing roof and its deteriorated structural and architectural components, including bad brick and broken windows and supports that bear the building’s weight.
Last week, Clippert told The Gazette that Grafft’s second submission of plans was “more substantial” than the first, but Clippert said he would need time to review the new plans before he knew whether they met the city’s requirements.
On Wednesday, Clippert would not say whether Grafft’s new plans are sufficient.
“I will say that we’re putting a response together,” Clippert said.
Clippert said the city’s response would be sent to Grafft, likely by the end of the week, but he was unwilling to give further details.
According to documents obtained by The Gazette, Grafft has signed the agreement.
Clippert has not.
Grafft’s latest proposal lays out timelines for some repairs the city said are necessary, and it includes estimates from contractors who might do the repairs—including two bids for roof repairs that range between $100,000 and $150,000, and bids totaling about $14,000 for brick tuck pointing and repairs to broken windows.
Grafft provided the city with a letter from a local bank indicating Grafft’s company, Certified Parts, has “adequate funds available ... for their use up to $250,000.”
Contractors could tackle the roofing by early in 2019, according to Grafft’s proposal, but Grafft said the roofing project’s timing hinges on a separate item, an analysis of the Monterey Hotel’s internal structural supports and joists.
The structural state of the hotel is an item the city is adamant about Grafft addressing.
City inspections showed water damage from a leaking roof has left building supports vulnerable and has put the building at potential risk of partial or total collapse, according to the raze-or-repair notice.
Grafft said in the new proposal that he plans an engineering analysis in mid-November. Engineers would check “slabs and structural joists” that support the building’s first floor and write a study on the building’s structural condition.
Grafft’s proposal doesn’t lay out any specific plans for the scope—or potential costs—of any repairs that might be needed to structural supports.
The repair agreement lays out details that reflect some information in Grafft’s plans, and it gives Grafft six months to make repairs the city requires.
According to the agreement, if the city accepts Grafft’s proposal but Grafft didn’t meet deadlines for progress on repairs, the city could revoke the agreement and raze the hotel.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse