A Janesville strip mall development will bring another pizza restaurant to the busy Milton Avenue corridor, a Madison developer says.
Steve Doran confirmed this week that an 8,100-square-foot development just west of the Festival Foods supermarket on Milton Avenue will house a MOD Pizza shop, Kay Jewelers store and Stanton Optical vision center.
The strip mall broke ground this summer in the 3300 block of Milton Avenue. City construction permit records from June estimate the project is worth $850,000.
Doran said interior storefronts at the new strip center aren't fleshed out, but he said a MOD Pizza will be part of the development.
Stanton Optical, a vision center and prescription eyeglasses retailer, has a sign already in place along the street at the property's north end.
Doran said he’s not certain exactly when the three stores will open, but he estimated it likely will be early in 2019.
MOD Pizza is a fast-casual pizza chain that specializes in build-your-own “artisan” pizzas and salads that customers design themselves from a variety of ingredients and toppings. MOD Pizza’s website touts “customizable” pizzas with 30 topping choices. The restaurant cooks pizzas in large, gas-fired ovens, and it offers carryout for in-person or online orders.
MOD Pizza was founded in 2008 in Seattle, according to its website. It has eight Wisconsin locations, all in the Madison and Milwaukee markets, and two locations in the Rockford, Illinois, area.
A spokesperson did not respond to a Gazette inquiry this week.
Kay Jewelers has a location at the Janesville Mall, and it's not clear whether the jewelry retailer plans to relocate to Doran’s new development. Doran said he couldn't comment on Kay's plans.
The mall’s owner, RockStep Capital, could not be reached for comment.
Doran is the developer who bought and retrofitted the former Menards on Humes Road. The property reopened in spring as The Marketplace in Janesville—a multistore retail center that ties in with a set of retail stores near the Humes Road Shopko that Doran also bought.
Doran also is developing the Marriott TownePlace Suites, an 88-room, extended-stay hotel off Pontiac Drive just south of his Marketplace stores. He said he expects the Marriott development to be completed in April or May 2019.
