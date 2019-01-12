DELAVAN
Developers say Meijer is likely to finalize the purchase of 28 acres in Delavan on Monday, but it’s unclear when construction could begin on the company’s planned 159,000-square-foot grocery store.
Delavan City Council members unanimously approved a development agreement for the supermarket at a special meeting Dec. 4. The mammoth store will join Mills Fleet Farm as an anchor at the 200-acre, mixed-used development called Lakeside Center at Interstate 43 and Highway 50. The development is on the former site of the Delavan dog track.
The grocery store and 3,400-square-foot fuel station will create between 200 and 250 jobs and feature a full-service bakery and deli, a drive-thru pharmacy and garden center. It will be Meijer’s ninth location in southeast Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported.
Meijer representatives could not be reached for comment Friday. It’s unknown when construction on the building will begin.
A representative with NRB Land Development Group, which is selling the land, said Friday that Meijer is scheduled to close on the property Monday.
NRB Manager Andrew Teegen said an additional 23 acres in Lakeside Center likely will be sold as part of the company’s first phase of development and that the company will parcel that land into about 10 portions.
Teegen said development on those could take another three years, and infrastructure such as roads and sewage already have been outfitted for those parcels. He said the most likely businesses to join Meijer and Fleet Farm in the development will be restaurants and small retail shops.
“We’re anticipating a lot of additional traffic to the area, and we think that will in turn cause greater demand for other property,” Teegen said. “It should be a fairly sizable retail development.”
Delavan City Administrator Denise Pieroni said Meijer’s arrival in Delavan will diversify the city’s ongoing development, which is a combination of commercial, residential and industrial.
She pointed to a 250,000-square-foot Schoeneck Containers facility under construction at an industrial park located near Hobbs Drive and Marsh Road. Ground broke on the manufacturing, office and warehousing building last year, and the building is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2019, Pieroni said.
Another 100,000-square-foot “spec” building that will have leasing space available to different industrial sectors is being built in the same industrial park and will likely be completed this spring, Pieroni said.
That industrial growth paired with the commercial development at Lakeside Center is producing an expanded job market in Delavan, Pieroni said.
“To me, that diversity is really nice. It helps when you have economic downswings,” Pieroni said. “It’s just nice to see a blended and balanced growth.”
Teegen said Meijer’s shadow will be cast throughout Walworth County. He said it likely will attract customers from outside Delavan and the surrounding area.
