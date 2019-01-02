180815_IGA01
Buy Now

A 2018 file photo of a placard hanging in the window at Maurer's Market IGA grocery store on Janesville's east side. This week, the store announced home delivery of online grocery orders.

 Angela Major

JANESVILLE

A relative newcomer to Janesville is jumping into the digital grocery shopping market with a program to deliver online grocery orders straight to homes.

Maurer’s Market IGA, a grocery store that opened last year in the former Sentry grocery store on East Milwaukee Street, announced Wednesday it has launched On the Move, a service through its website for delivery of online grocery orders straight to customers’ homes, owner Jeff Maurer said.

The service is similar to programs offered by several other Janesville grocers for curbside pickup of online grocery orders, and is similar to a home delivery service Janesville’s Schnuck’s supermarket unveiled last year through third-party delivery service Instacart.

Under the Maurer’s Market plan, the Madison-based grocer offers scheduled curbside pickup at its store at 2822 E. Milwaukee St., but it also offers scheduled delivery of groceries to homes. Both services come with a flat fee of $5.95 per order, regardless of the size of the order.

For the service's first two months, Maurer's Market is waiving the fee, Maurer said.

Maurer’s Fresh Market in Madison has run e-commerce grocery orders and deliveries for about a decade, and the Maurer’s Market IGA in Wisconsin Dells has run deliveries for a few years.

Maurer said online sales and delivery of groceries will likely grow dramatically in coming years.

“It’s extremely successful for many different reasons. Families are busy, and parents are constantly running their kids and involved with their kids. We have a significant number of seniors that would shop this service that may have transportation or mobility problems or be home bound," Maurer said. “We deliver right to their kitchen.”

Maurer said baby boomers are becoming more willing to shop for groceries online, particularly for their parents.

"We can bill one customer and ship to another. We have a lot of that type of customer in the (Wisconsin) Dells area—adult children who may live in Florida or someplace else and are shopping for parents who live in the Dells,” Maurer said. “It’s one way we can deliver higher-quality and more healthy items to them rather than see them ordering fast food."

Maurer said unlike grocers who run deliveries through third-party vendors, the Janesville Maurer’s Market delivery and curbside pickup is operated by a core of about eight of the store’s 35 employees.

He said the store decided to use its own employees to select, pack and deliver orders, rather than a third party.

“Our management staff is the best trained and equipped to decide which items should go out to the customers. The last thing we want to do is send out a banana that’s too ripe,” Maurer said.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse