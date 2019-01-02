JANESVILLE
A relative newcomer to Janesville is jumping into the digital grocery shopping market with a program to deliver online grocery orders straight to homes.
Maurer’s Market IGA, a grocery store that opened last year in the former Sentry grocery store on East Milwaukee Street, announced Wednesday it has launched On the Move, a service through its website for delivery of online grocery orders straight to customers’ homes, owner Jeff Maurer said.
The service is similar to programs offered by several other Janesville grocers for curbside pickup of online grocery orders, and is similar to a home delivery service Janesville’s Schnuck’s supermarket unveiled last year through third-party delivery service Instacart.
Under the Maurer’s Market plan, the Madison-based grocer offers scheduled curbside pickup at its store at 2822 E. Milwaukee St., but it also offers scheduled delivery of groceries to homes. Both services come with a flat fee of $5.95 per order, regardless of the size of the order.
For the service's first two months, Maurer's Market is waiving the fee, Maurer said.
Maurer’s Fresh Market in Madison has run e-commerce grocery orders and deliveries for about a decade, and the Maurer’s Market IGA in Wisconsin Dells has run deliveries for a few years.
Maurer said online sales and delivery of groceries will likely grow dramatically in coming years.
“It’s extremely successful for many different reasons. Families are busy, and parents are constantly running their kids and involved with their kids. We have a significant number of seniors that would shop this service that may have transportation or mobility problems or be home bound," Maurer said. “We deliver right to their kitchen.”
Maurer said baby boomers are becoming more willing to shop for groceries online, particularly for their parents.
"We can bill one customer and ship to another. We have a lot of that type of customer in the (Wisconsin) Dells area—adult children who may live in Florida or someplace else and are shopping for parents who live in the Dells,” Maurer said. “It’s one way we can deliver higher-quality and more healthy items to them rather than see them ordering fast food."
Maurer said unlike grocers who run deliveries through third-party vendors, the Janesville Maurer’s Market delivery and curbside pickup is operated by a core of about eight of the store’s 35 employees.
He said the store decided to use its own employees to select, pack and deliver orders, rather than a third party.
“Our management staff is the best trained and equipped to decide which items should go out to the customers. The last thing we want to do is send out a banana that’s too ripe,” Maurer said.
