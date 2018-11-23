WALWORTH
Milton E. “Mick” Neshek, an 88-year-old Walworth County man, has just been knighted by order of the emperor of Japan.
You read that correctly. An American named “Mick” has been knighted by the highest of Japanese dignitaries.
Neshek, a longtime attorney and board member of Kikkoman Foods, on Nov. 2 was awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays—Japan’s highest medal of honor given to civilians who have ties to Japan and have shown excellence and merit.
The honor, among the most revered in the world, has been given by the Japanese government since 1875. Just a few people worldwide receive it. Some years, the award isn’t conferred at all.
The Order of the Rising Sun is considered by some to be the Japanese equivalent to European orders of knighthood.
All Neshek did to earn the award was to help Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce and food manufacturer, take root in Walworth—and hence the U.S.—in 1971. The soy sauce plant, which Neshek said is likely the biggest in the world, still operates in Walworth.
All Neshek has done since 1971—for the last 47 years—is work to meld and strengthen Japanese and American relations in government and business in the U.S. and abroad.
Since 1990, he has served on the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association’s Board of Directors. He also has headed the Wisconsin International Trade Council’s international education task force and served as a UW System regent.
Even after all these years, the attorney who helped site Kikkoman’s first U.S. production plant speaks barely a lick of Japanese.
In a phone interview from his winter home in California, Neshek told The Gazette he knows the Japanese words for “thank you” and the proper Japanese greeting for “hello,” depending on what time of day it is. His favorite phrase is “Mondai nai!”—the Japanese equivalent of “No problem!”
“Don’t ask me how to spell it,” he said.
Neshek, who now splits his time between California and Walworth County, learned he had been awarded the Order of the Rising Sun about two weeks ago.
It was announced by the Japanese press in Tokyo on Nov. 6, and word reached Neshek shortly afterward. He got a phone call from Naoki Ito, Japan’s consul general in Chicago, with the news.
Neshek wasn’t caught off-guard because he knew he was in the running for the award.
He said the honor made his heart swell in his chest—the same place where the ceremonial medal, a metal badge depicting a rising sun with gold and silver rays, will hang.
“It has been overwhelming, to say the least. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” he said.
Kikkoman hired Neshek to help site the soy sauce plant in Walworth in 1971. He remembers the town zoning board was deadlocked on whether to allow such a plant in Walworth
Neshek invited then-Gov. Patrick Lucey, county board members and state lawmakers to town zoning hearings on the Kikkoman plant, which eventually was approved and opened in 1973. At the time, it was the first Japanese-owned manufacturing facility of any kind to operate on American soil.
Neshek remembers when his law firm was approached by Kikkoman. At the time, soy sauce was not a renowned culinary item.
“My first thought was, ‘What is soy sauce?’”
He then became very, very familiar with the dark brown, salty condiment.
Kikkoman got its first roots in the U.S. in part through Neshek’s efforts, but the Japanese model of business eventually took root in Neshek.
Neshek said he learned that the greatest difference between American and Japanese corporate structures is a simple one. Within American companies, ideas and decisions often tend to come from the top of the corporate hierarchy and trickle down. In Japanese companies, the flow is the opposite.
“When there is a decision to be made, all of the various stakeholders are brought in, the employees and the various committees, and they will come to a consensus,” he said. “You find when a consensus is reached, the probability of success is almost 100 percent. It takes a lot more time, but in the end, it is a very successful methodology.”
Neshek thinks the Japanese model has rubbed off on American companies. He thinks maybe his work, both early on and throughout the years, has played a role in that.
“It’s had a great influence,” he said. “Corporate America has, over time, begun to realize that it’s good business, and their companies are more successful when they participate with this kind of programming and thinking.”
