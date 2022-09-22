Longtime Janesville party store 50-50 Factory Outlet to close, owners say By GAZETTE STAFF Sep 22, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The sign outside 50-50 Factory Outlet in Janesville advertises its upcoming liquidation sale. The store is permanently closing, its owners said this week. Neil Johnson/njohnson@gazettextra.com SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—A Janesville store that for decades has been a go-to for party favors, balloons, streamers—all the stuff of festivities—is having its last hurrah.After 40 years of operations, 50-50 Factory Outlet, a party supply store at 3010 Woodlane Drive, is permanently closing, the owners of the party store company said in an announcement this week.The owners said the Janesville store and its three other locations have struggled coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its other locations are in Eau Claire, Schofield and Fond du Lac.The company said in its announcement that the pandemic has led to prolonged product shortages and that record inflation has hampered sales at 50-50.Owners said the Janesville store plans a liquidation sale that is slated to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28.The sale includes all items at the store, including party accessories, school supplies and toys, novelties, and general home goods, the company said.The store will remain open under its regular store hours Monday through Saturday during the liquidation sale, and 50-50 plans special alerts on the sale on its website, 50-50factoryoutlet.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Retail Retail Closure 50-50 Factory Outlet Party Supply Store 40 Years Of Business Going Out Of Business Liquidation Sale Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Weekend update emailStay up to date over the weekend with news, sports, obituaries, weather and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022