The sign outside 50-50 Factory Outlet in Janesville advertises its upcoming liquidation sale. The store is permanently closing, its owners said this week.

JANESVILLE—A Janesville store that for decades has been a go-to for party favors, balloons, streamers—all the stuff of festivities—is having its last hurrah.

After 40 years of operations, 50-50 Factory Outlet, a party supply store at 3010 Woodlane Drive, is permanently closing, the owners of the party store company said in an announcement this week.

