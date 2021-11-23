JANESVILLE
As you may have heard, many items on your Black Friday shopping list are likely in short supply, on hold, delayed for shipment, or simply unavailable.
Happy Supply-Chain-Crisis Holiday.
"Buy early" is the the new retail trope of the COVID-19 era as predictions of shortages of all kinds of items have some shoppers, retailers and supply-chain managers jockeying for an advantage.
Yet here in Janesville, there are some homegrown gift options that shoppers might be able to bank on throughout the holiday shopping season.
While some customers will continue to cross their fingers that their Amazon orders will arrive in time, and some will still try to beat crowds out of bed for predawn deals at local box stores, here are a few gift ideas that local retailers say are less likely to get dashed by the supply-chain blues.
Plant power
The poinsettia: It’s one of the few gifts you can give yourself or others that probably only needs water and a temperate living room. No batteries are required, and unlike another of this year’s hot sellers—voice-controlled TV sets—a holiday poinsettia plant is no threat to your digital security.
Poinsettias don’t even come with a USB connector.
Chris Williams, president of Janesville greenhouse K&W Greenery, said the pandemic lockdown-laden 2020 was not a banner year for poinsettia sales.
But business is looking up as people resume regular holiday traditions, including out-of-town travel to infrequently-visited relatives.
Williams said a return this fall to some semblance of normalcy has seemed to time itself right to give the colorful poinsettia an advantage. Cost: about $20 for a plant in a 6.5-inch pot.
Williams suggests people who want to give poinsettias as a gift hold off until mid-December before buying. This year, Williams has bred a new variety of the plant: a Poinsettia with leaves as white as a winter blizzard.
I come bearing yummy-ness
What if you don't get enough to eat on Thanksgiving due to smaller-than-average mounds of stuffing sadly garnished with severely limited sprigs of sage? Hopefully you'll survive the dining room table knife fight over the last, transparently-thin slice of jellied, canned cranberry.
It’s nice to have a little yumminess saved in escrow in case of a sudden shortage of store-bought pumpkin pies. Lark Market in downtown Janesville seems to know this.
In fact, owner Joan Neeno says she’s making it a point to travel to family this Thanksgiving weekend with a suitcase full of her ready-made gourmet market’s leek bread pudding. The pre-prepared pudding, which retails at $18, comes cold and heats up in the oven in 25 minutes.
Neeno said her mini-block of gourmet eateries on South Main Street—Lark, Lark Market and Sandwich Bar—are open this year on Black Friday after taking the holiday off last year. Customers can grab items to go or order custom-made wine and food item baskets starting at $15.
Later, when the oven is heating a savory leek pudding, your family will thank you … and maybe even sneak a second helping.
Don’t forget dessert
Who among you will turn down a slice of holiday pie?
That’s what we thought: No one.
It’s also what local ice cream maker Andrew Osmond is banking on this time of year. Osmond, who fronts Lil Cheeky Ice Cream, a Janesville-based, hand-made ice cream company, said he aims to ramp up production of new, holiday flavors.
The first big glut of sales he’s predicting will happen over the next few days.
Osmond, who has been concocting fresh, handmade ice cream flavors in Janesville since 2013, said he’s come to know the six weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Year as ice cream season. It’s a lively time of year for Osmond’s Little Cheeky, which operates out of Basics, a grocery cooperative on Janesville’s east side.
This year, people can try a few new flavors Osmond has dreamed up for the holidays (both regular and vegan versions are available). Starting in late November and early December, Osmond will trot out “Peppermint Mocha,” “Brown Sugar, Brown Butter” and other flavors
And he’s revamping a flavor he said was a hit last year: “It’s A Wonderful Life,” a Bailey’s liqueur-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate chunks in it.