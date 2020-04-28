JANESVILLE
Dan Wilcox—gray-haired, bespectacled, self-employed—doesn't look like a renegade.
But in the recent weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilcox found himself operating with one toe on the wrong side of the law.
Over the last month, after the state ordered service businesses such Wilcox's Merry Groomer Pet Salon to temporarily close, the self-described animal lover said he risked bringing trouble down on his business.
He’d agreed a few times to travel to the driveways of his customers’ homes to trim their dogs’ nails.
“I was pushing it, going on the sly like that. I’ll admit it. But I needed the money, and it was $40. That adds up,” Wilcox said. “I guess now I know how speakeasies felt during the prohibition.”
This week, Gov. Tony Evers eased some COVID-19 business restrictions in a plan to gradually allow the reopening of some service industries whose workers have limited contact with customers. Evers said businesses such as lawnmower repair shops, car washes and pet grooming salons would be allowed to reopen with some restrictions still in place.
The easing of the state’s business lock down is a relief for some small, service industry business operators such as Wilcox, who said he’d tried to file for unemployment as a self-employed business owner but was denied.
Wilcox plans to reopen his shop at 8 a.m. Wednesday. And this time, unlike during his clandestine nail-trimming ops of the last several weeks, Wilcox will be deemed by the state to be once again legit.
Wilcox hangs portraits on a Wall of Fame of all the pets he washes, trims and styles. He’s got a giant, plush chocolate Labrador retriever doll in the lobby, right next to a basket of pet grooming magazines.
The first order of business Tuesday: Wilcox was calling, emailing and texting dozens of clients to reset waylaid appointments. Over the last seven weeks Merry Groomer has been closed, Wilcox has had to defer 264 appointments. It’s been harder for pet owners, probably, than for the dogs Wilcox trims, washes and beautifies, he said.
One regular customer last week posted on the Merry Groomer’s Facebook page some well-wishing and an impassioned mayday for a wash and trim appointment for her dog.
“Cooper looks like an Ewok. Please say you’ll be back in business after we all get thru this,” the customer wrote.
Wilcox has tried to stay out of the politics of the COVID-19 crisis, although he said one customer went to bat for him by lobbying local state lawmakers to push an exemption for pet groomers in the state’s temporary “essential” business restrictions.
Wilcox said he’s been avoiding watching or reading the news lately, so he missed Evers’s televised decision Monday to relax COVID-19 restrictions for some businesses, including his. He learned about it from a customer’s text message, which he said doubled as an appointment request for the customer’s dog.
He flipped on the TV, and even before Evers was done speaking, he’d gotten a half-dozen more requests for appointments.
“You go from the stress of ‘What am I going to do, to stress of, uh-oh, I’ve got to do this,'” Wilcox said.
One west side lawnmower and small engine shop operator told The Gazette during a phone interview Tuesday he already had lawnmower service customers backed up in line at his shop.
It was raining Tuesday, the temperature 65 degrees. That means the grass in people’s lawns will soon bolt beyond comprehension. And people had quickly learned that lawnmower repair shops could begin operating again.
The operator, who did not give his name, indicated that for the last month he’d been unable to take new orders for service because of COVID-19 business restrictions.
His business is one in which the service end requires very little contact with customers. Yet, he said, COVID-19 rules for essential versus nonessential businesses have left gray areas difficult for business operators to decode.
“We’ve gotten letters from Honda and all of our manufacturers saying that we were and are deemed essential. So, he (Evers) might have been referring (on Monday) to specifically lawnmower repairs, but nobody does just lawnmowers. Nobody. You do the whole thing—water pumps, generators and everything else,” he said.
At the Merry Groomer, Wilcox has a new setup at his shop. Instead of operating his lobby as a customer hangout while people wait for their pets to be groomed, Wilcox has a rear entrance cordoned off with a desk.
He plans to receive people’s dogs through the back entrance and give customers invoices at the start of appointments. He said customers can then pay over the phone and later pick up their dogs to limit time inside his shop.
Wilcox said he’s not sure how long he might have that setup running, but he said he’s preparing customers for the possibility that another COVID-19 outbreak might hit later this year. He’s beseeching people to consider getting their dogs’ hair or fur trimmed as short as possible or, in dog groomer terms, “a summer cut.”
One customer Tuesday afternoon showed up with her small dog. She’d not realized her pet’s appointment had been deferred because of the pandemic.
Wilcox told the woman he couldn’t legally run salon operations until Wednesday morning.
He gave the woman a reminder of her new appointment time then stooped down to give the woman’s dog some baby talk through his cloth face mask.
“I will see you next Tuesday!” Wilcox said.