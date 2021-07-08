JANESVILLE
Even as demand for new bicycles continues to peak, local bike sellers say fewer consumers are rolling out of the COVID-19 pandemic on brand-new road or mountain bikes.
Rather, many are finding that if they want to rekindle their bicycling passion, they must do so atop old bikes they pull out of garage lofts, dust off and get tuned up at local bike shops.
Bike sellers say some bicycling novices assume they can walk into a local bike shop and ride out minutes later on a brand-new Trek or Specialized bicycle. But they are learning otherwise.
Bottlenecks in the global supply chain for bicycles and components have left customers on monthslong waiting lists for new bikes to ship from where they’re made, often in China and Vietnam.
Michael Genrich, an owner of Michael’s Cycles in Janesville, said that in typical years, he starts the bicycling season with as many as 600 new bikes in stock. The showroom at Michael’s Cycles usually houses about 150 or 200 bikes.
This week, Genrich’s shop had about 30 bikes for sale in his shop on North Pontiac Drive. He said that is the smallest standing inventory he has seen in more than two decades.
“It’s the fewest bikes we’ve seen since we first moved into the store,” Genrich said.
Genrich said rabid demand for bicycling emerged in mid-2020 during the do-nothing, go-nowhere months of the pandemic. During those months, Genrich said he mowed through his existing inventory.
As the U.S. now emerges from the pandemic, demand for bikes by both new riders and enthusiasts has continued unabated despite few new bikes showing up at Genrich’s shop.
Genrich said he wonders if the U.S. is now on the crest of a bicycling craze similar to the halcyon bike-selling days of the 1970s and 1980s.
If that’s true, it would be ironic. Because Genrich’s long-running bike shop can’t seem to get new bikes fast enough to stanch local demand.
Genrich showed The Gazette a list of dozens of his customers who are waiting for new Trek and Giant bicycles he has on order. Some of those customers—typically those that seek entry-level bicycles in the $400 to $600 range, might have to wait up to two years for imported bikes.
This spring, one of Genrich’s new suppliers asked him how many bikes he wanted to start the selling season. Genrich said he ordered about 100 from the supplier.
“So far, that supplier has shipped us one bike. One,” Genrich said.
Reliance on imports
The domestic bicycling industry, like the overall fitness and exercise equipment industry, has become increasingly reliant the last few decades on imports.
Almost all the pieces that go into a bike, including the frames, the wheels, and most of the gears and components, are made primarily in countries in Asia.
Since 2019, imports of new bikes have been lackluster, a trend that national industry analysts say is in part tied to punitive American tariffs set in place in 2019 that curtailed shipments of Asian-made products, including new bikes.
Since the pandemic hit in early 2020, the bike industry has seen a further dwindling in new imports. This year, bike sellers saw 13 million new bikes imported to the U.S., according to U.S. Department of Commerce data. That’s the lowest number of imported bikes since 2009 when the U.S. was still in the grips of the Great Recession.
Yet economic forces now differ greatly compared to the Great Recession. Demand has peaked locally for new bikes to the point that one local seller, Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling operator Julia Jorgensen, says she can’t get a new bicycle out of the shipping box before it’s sold.
Jorgensen and Genrich both said the bottleneck is tied in part to the rate at which foreign-made frames are built and shipped to the U.S.
And even if more U.S.-based bicycle companies tried to re-shore bicycle building operations in the U.S. to capitalize on current demand, there still would be a bottleneck in gearing and brake components.
Jorgensen pointed out that most of the gear systems used in entry level, midrange and upscale bikes are made in Malaysia by just a few manufacturers. In the last month, Malaysia has seen a surge in COVID-19 infections, which has disrupted factory operations and shipping.
At the same time, Jorgensen and Genrich both said that there is a critical shortage in metal train and semitrailer truck shipping containers that has ramped up logistical costs and scuttled some orders.
An upswing in tune-ups
Both Velocity and Michael’s Cycles say they’re seeing big upticks in their in-house repair shops as customers avoid waiting for new bikes.
Genrich said he has more than backfilled his lack of new bike business with daily repairs to old bikes that customers are bringing in for new tires, wheels, brakes and gear systems.
That’s part of a national trend that is likely further contributing to a shortage of new bike components.
“We’ve got people bringing out bikes that are 30 or 40 years old. When those new components come in, they’re getting used for reviving old bikes,” Jorgensen said.
One of the major bike brands Genrich is licensed to sell, Wisconsin-based Trek, has included Michael’s Cycles in a network of bike dealers to get their products to individual bicyclists.
That has fueled some walk-in customers from far-flung Midwest cities who are driving to Janesville to hunt for new bikes. The market is just as slim where those buyers live.
Some local riders who are willing to wait are getting new bikes. Jorgensen said one customer was thrilled to finally get a popular model of bike she ordered last year.
“They’d ordered a bike in October of last year. We just got it last week, so the bikes are coming,” Jorgensen said. “We’re just asking people to please be patient.”