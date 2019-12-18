JANESVILLE

The Lane Bryant store at the Janesville Mall will close by the end of January, a store manager confirmed.

Lane Bryant, a plus-size women’s fashion chain, will vacate its space Jan. 26, store manager Lisa Fornstedt said Wednesday.

Fornstedt said the store, which has operated in the mall for three years, will be running a closing sale starting Friday.

She said she didn’t have details about the closing, but she was told by corporate officials that it was linked to the outcome of “real estate negotiations.”

The Gazette could not immediately reach leasing officials with the Janesville Mall’s owner, RockStep Capital, and an on-site manager was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The Gazette also could not immediately reach Lane Bryant public relations officials for comment.

Fornstedt said local customers she has talked to are “very, very upset” the store is closing.

“They feel Janesville doesn’t have any other plus-size shop,” she said. “There’s not many places where full-figured women can go and shop, and this was a convenient, one-stop shop for all their fashion. It’s pretty sad and disheartening.”

Fornstedt showed a reporter a card the store plans to give customers that announces Lane Bryant is leaving the mall.

The card states: “Your Lane is always open at LANEBRYANT.COM even though our store at Janesville Mall is closing January 26. Psst … Don’t forget, we’re still in the neighborhood!”

The card lists the locations of nearby stores that remain open, including those at Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek, the West Towne Mall in Madison and Cherryvale Mall in Rockford, Illinois.