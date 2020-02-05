JANESVILLE

Local police often are the first to confront drug dealing or other illegal activity in apartments, but landlords shouldn’t assume it’s a police officer’s job to get rid of bad tenants.

In March, the Wisconsin Apartment Association and Janesville Police Department will offer a training course for landlords: “Keeping Illegal Activity out of Rental Units.”

Organizers say the clinic is designed to clear up misconceptions about landlord and tenant rights and to teach techniques landlords can use to vet tenants before renting to them.

Dale Hicks, a member of the Wisconsin Apartment Association and apartment manager and owner for three decades, has hosted such landlord training sessions before in Janesville, but not since about 2010.

While planning the March 14 clinic, Hicks said he and the other instructor, officer Chad Sullivan, discussed bad behavior reported late last year at second-floor apartments above retail storefronts at 309 W. Milwaukee St.

A Gazette investigation revealed problems including suspected drug dealing, a violent fight between roommates and other criminal activity.

The problems became so glaring for Dirty Bear Soap, the retail tenant below the apartments, that the owners closed the shop and moved out.

The tenants at the root of the problem have been evicted, police said, but it took the loss of a downtown business and a decision by a judge to remove them.

“Chad (Sullivan) and I discussed that situation, and I brought up the fact that the landlord was maybe not doing things the way they should have,” Hicks said.

Hicks thinks Janesville has a number of newer landlords, and he’s not sure all of them are up to speed on best practices to avoid crime in apartments.

Others might need a refresher on state laws that govern rental property management.

“There’s always new people coming in," Hicks said. "Just because I’ve had training and I’ve had it once, it doesn’t mean I’m done. Like anything else, you still do continuing education."

Hicks said the course is split into four sections: state landlord and tenant laws, attorney general guidelines for landlord and tenant rules, up-to-date rules on the eviction process and—perhaps most notably—screening of prospective tenants.

A proper criminal background check is a crucial first step in vetting a tenant, Hicks said, and it's a good way to keep apartments crime-free and safe for nearby residents. He said it’s easier and less costly for landlords to spot problem renters before they ever sign a lease.

But proper vetting often doesn't happen.

"Best practices should not come after the fact. They should come before the fact,” Hicks said. “When I do training, I say I do things a certain way now to keep me out of having to make those tough decisions later. Not always can it be avoided, but this is what we’re trying to avoid.”

A tenant who engages in criminal activity in an apartment can hurt a whole neighborhood, Hicks said. He estimated it can cost $2,000 minimum to evict a bad tenant and clean up any mess that might remain on the property.

It also can cost police departments that have to respond to complaints of fights, drug activity or other problems.

In the case of apartments that are tied to businesses or storefronts, such as at 309 W. Milwaukee St., crime and bad behavior by tenants can have a ripple effect that can drive away business or nearby investment.

The impacts can last even after a criminal apartment dweller is out of the picture.

“It doesn’t have to be on West Milwaukee Street. It could be anyplace. It can take three to five years to find a new business tenant,” Hicks said. “We just want to help people do things the right way and not have people have these problems.”