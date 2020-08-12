JANESVILLE
Johnson Bank will close one of its three branches in Janesville by mid-November as customers continue to shift toward online banking and away from visiting branch locations, a local banking executive for Johnson Financial Group confirmed.
In a statement emailed to The Gazette on Wednesday, Johnson Bank regional President Larry Squire confirmed the bank has filed notice to close its branch at 1309 Wright Road effective Nov. 13.
Squire said Johnson Bank, like other banks, is seeing a continued increase in digital banking “while experiencing a decline in visits to the office.”
Johnson Bank will continue operating its Janesville locations at 2021 E. Holiday Drive and its flagship local banking and insurance office at 1 S. Main St. Like the two other locations, the Wright Road branch is listed in tax records as being owned by Rock County National Bank of Janesville Johnson Financial Group.
Like some other banks, Johnson Bank has adjusted how it serves customers during the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily closing its branch lobbies while continuing drive-thru service at branches and emphasizing mobile and online banking.
Squire said employees at the Wright Road location will have the option to move to one of the bank’s remaining branch offices. He said Johnson Bank continues to consider its branch banks an “important way” to meet customer needs.
“We look forward to continue serving our clients in the office (when they reopen), by appointments and online,” Squire wrote.