JANESVILLE
Wisconsin’s job centers, including the one in Janesville, have returned to offering in-person services, according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Development.
Job center operations shifted to virtual appointments during the pandemic.
Now the centers will offer a mix of walk-in and virtual services, according to the release.
The Rock County Job Center is at 1900 Center Ave. on Janesville's south side.
Job centers offer help with job searches and related services and training.
To learn more or to find a job center, visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/directory.