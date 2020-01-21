JANESVILLE
Two Wendy’s restaurant locations in Janesville are among 99 fast-food restaurants flagged for violating child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In a news release this week, the Labor Department reported that 99 Wendy's and Fazoli's franchise restaurants in nine states, including nine in southern Wisconsin, allowed hundreds of 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside legal work hours and longer than they are allowed under federal law.
The Fair Labor Standards Act limits young teens' working hours to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on school nights and three hours a day on school days. Teens can work eight-hour shifts on weekends.
The laws are put in place to ensure work doesn’t interfere with teens’ ability to perform in school.
Manna Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky-based company that holds the franchises flagged for child labor violations, will pay $157,114 in fines, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
It’s not clear what the restaurants in question will be required to do to rectify the violations.
The local Wendy's restaurants are at 1530 Milton Ave. and 3222 Old Humes Road.