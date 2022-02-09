JANESVILLE
The Janesville School Board unanimously approved the use of an off-site facility for Craig High School’s Elevate program after Craig Principal Shawn Kane and Janesville Innovation Inc.’s Executive Director Mike Mathews presented a plan for the space at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The new space will be on the third floor of the Gray Goose building at 207 N. Academy St. The building is owned by John Ballard, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“Tonight you’ll hear about the community effort between Forward Janesville and the Janesville Innovation Center, as well as the school district, to develop a business hub and coworking space in Janesville,” Kane said.
Mathews described the Janesville Innovation Center’s mission, one of the nonprofit’s biggest projects and the Rock County Entrepreneurial Business Development program the company started in 2000. Mathews said he presented the same proposal about the “hub” space at the Gray Goose building to his company’s board and said it had the support of board members.
“One of the pleasures that I’ve had is working directly with the student teams as a mentor and working with them in terms of projects that they work on during the course of the semester,” Mathews said of his past experience of working with students in the Elevate program, which is designed for students interested in careers in business.
Mathews said the downtown coworking space would be used by professionals who work remotely or people who do freelance work in the area. The concept includes making part of the third floor a dedicated classroom space for Elevate students.
Local businesses and the students with whom they work would be able to meet in the downtown space instead of at the high school, offering a more real-world experience for the high schoolers.
“It’s also a unique opportunity for students to receive and be provided and engaged in an empowered learning opportunity,” Kane said. “If you recall previous presentations (from Elevate), an offsite location has always been an aspect of our program. We have a great opportunity right now to turn this ask into reality.”
School board members were generally supportive of the proposal but were unsure about how financial aspects of the plan would work. Kane said the school and innovation center leaders are still looking into what the final costs would be for the project. Mathews said they are looking for grants to help with the cost.
Mathews said a group of school district staff members had a chance to look at the space and think about how it could best be used as a classroom.