At least one vacant storefront in the Pine Tree Plaza on Janesville’s east side could get a makeover to ready it for a new retail business—a HomeGoods store, according to city documents.
City construction permit requests obtained by The Gazette show that Pine Tree Plaza owner IRC Retail Centers plans “minor interior demolition” at 2900 Deerfield Drive for a project “to be determined.”
The request is dated Dec. 13, and its purpose, according to city public records, is for a “HomeGoods demolition” at the strip mall.
HomeGoods is a retail chain that sells furniture, home furnishings and décor.
It has five locations in the Milwaukee area along with locations in Lake Geneva, Madison and Rockford, Illinois.
The project is the latest change to come to Pine Tree Plaza since the closures of a Staples store and Dressbarn store left about 27,000 square feet of vacant space at the strip mall. Staples closed in November, and Dressbarn vacated Dec. 29 after its lease was not renewed, a Dressbarn store manager told The Gazette last month.
The two vacant storefronts are next to one another and share a dividing wall. It’s not clear whether one or both could be used as the location of a future HomeGoods store.
IRC Retail Centers did not sound off about the future of the property when the Staples and Dressbarn stores announced plans to vacate. Leasing managers at IRC did not respond to multiple inquiries made by The Gazette this week.
Reached via email, Callie Barkley, a spokeswoman for HomeGoods, wouldn’t confirm whether HomeGoods plans to locate at Pine Tree.
“HomeGoods has not announced a new store in the Janesville, Wis. area,” Barkley wrote. “When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively. Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date.”
