JANESVILLE

The Janesville Plan Commission took a small step Monday that could add rental units to the downtown business district and ease the apartment crunch citywide.

“It’s incredibly tight,” City Planner Duane Cherek said of the rental market. “There are waiting lists in every category.”

Advocates for the homeless say the low number of available apartments means displaced families go homeless for longer periods as they search for places to rent.

The plan commission voted 7-0 Monday to support a change in city ordinances to allow residences on the ground floor of the 88 buildings in the downtown district, something currently forbidden.

The ordinance makes special provision for the district’s two main streets, Main and Milwaukee. On those streets, any building converted to ground-floor residential would be required to keep 25% of its street frontage as commercial space.

Riley Grafft, speaking for his family, which owns the Monterey Hotel, spoke in favor of the ordinance.

Grafft said outside the meeting that his family met with city officials last week on plans for the long-vacant hotel, but it’s too early to discuss any timelines for redevelopment.

Changing the ordinance would allow residences on the ground floor, and the family would like that option for such a project, Grafft indicated.

The family wants to keep the distinct storefront look on Milwaukee Street but to offer ground-floor residential spaces on the back side of the building, Grafft said.

Grafft was the only downtown building owner to speak about the ordinance.

Commission member Doug Marklein said ground-floor residential probably would only work for larger buildings on Main and Milwaukee streets, such as the Monterey Hotel or the old Woolworth’s/Riverfront Centre building. Smaller buildings would have a hard time creating a viable retail space with just 25% of the ground-floor frontage, he said.

Other downtown buildings would be allowed to have ground-floor residential with no commercial requirement.

Ground-floor residential would be allowed as a conditional use in the district’s B-5 business zoning, so the plan commission would control the kinds of projects allowed, including the look of the facade.

Commissioner Carl Weber said the new ordinance would have the added benefit of helping fill vacant buildings, which has been a challenge over the years as retail businesses abandoned the central city.

Weber noted an email from a downtown business owner that suggested the change would mean less foot traffic for downtown shops, but Weber thought more people living in the area would mean more foot traffic.

The ordinance also would require that the facades of historical buildings be preserved.

Weber suggested that any ground-floor residential project be allowed only if the upper floors of the same building were up to building code so they could also be habitable, but that idea did not make it into the ordinance.

In a separate interview, Cherek said the rental situation needs improvement, “and we have some additional units to be brought online to satisfy that demand, but it’s going to take some time.”

Cherek noted recent apartment buildings approved around the city, which add up to about 500 new units, but those projects won’t be built and ready to start offering apartments for rent until next summer, he said.

Cherek said the city has about 5,000 rental units.

“Any units we add are going to be absorbed rather quickly by the demand we believe we’re experiencing in the community,” Cherek said. “It likely won’t satisfy the entire demand.”